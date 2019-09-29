Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 30, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 30, 2019 Updated : September 30, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 30, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Sleep under the stars
5 Cleans the floor
9 Reddish dog
13 Those not to be trusted
15 "Zip-__-Doo-Dah"
16 Peru's capital
17 Cupid's projectile
18 Inflammation of the liver
20 Fraternity letter
21 Female animal
23 Afternoon rest
24 Command
26 Egg producer
27 Slow graceful dance
29 Human being
32 Kilns
33 Boscs & Bartletts
35 Abyss
37 Drill tips
38 Actress Keaton
39 Mongolian desert
40 __ up; arrange
41 Breath fresheners
42 Bundled hay
43 Choose
45 Orange-and-black bird
46 Word attached to meal or cake
47 Feeling sorry about
48 Large antelope
51 Indignation
52 One of Santa's helpers
55 Mushroom
58 Deadly
60 Piece of evidence
61 Woodwind instrument
62 Hit hard
63 __ on to; kept
64 Tears
65 Frosted









DOWN 
1 Sound of thunder
2 Haughtiness
3 Puppet on strings
4 Expert
5 TV's Bill __
6 "__ to a Nightingale"
7 Energy
8 Coast
9 Customer
10 __ the books; studies
11 Leave out
12 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…"
14 Uppsala folks
19 Wedding cake levels
22 Damp
25 Trots
27 Unruly crowds
28 Climbing plants
29 Le __; French auto race
30 Remorseful
31 Written slander
33 Half-quart
34 "Please Don't __ the Daisies"
36 Laundry soap brand
38 Tyrant
39 Put on weight
41 Lunch & dinner
42 Undies, for some
44 Rich
45 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…"
47 Angers
48 Poison ivy symptom
49 Beauty mark
50 Anka or Reiser
53 Tardy
54 Ran away
56 __-Wan Kenobi
57 "Alley __"
59 French friend

 

Wander Words answers: September 30, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: BOBMARLEY (Bob Marley) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)

 

