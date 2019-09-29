Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 30, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Sleep under the stars 5 Cleans the floor 9 Reddish dog 13 Those not to be trusted 15 "Zip-__-Doo-Dah" 16 Peru's capital 17 Cupid's projectile 18 Inflammation of the liver 20 Fraternity letter 21 Female animal 23 Afternoon rest 24 Command 26 Egg producer 27 Slow graceful dance 29 Human being 32 Kilns 33 Boscs & Bartletts 35 Abyss 37 Drill tips 38 Actress Keaton 39 Mongolian desert 40 __ up; arrange 41 Breath fresheners 42 Bundled hay 43 Choose 45 Orange-and-black bird 46 Word attached to meal or cake 47 Feeling sorry about 48 Large antelope 51 Indignation 52 One of Santa's helpers 55 Mushroom 58 Deadly 60 Piece of evidence 61 Woodwind instrument 62 Hit hard 63 __ on to; kept 64 Tears 65 Frosted

DOWN 1 Sound of thunder 2 Haughtiness 3 Puppet on strings 4 Expert 5 TV's Bill __ 6 "__ to a Nightingale" 7 Energy 8 Coast 9 Customer 10 __ the books; studies 11 Leave out 12 "Jeremiah __ bullfrog…" 14 Uppsala folks 19 Wedding cake levels 22 Damp 25 Trots 27 Unruly crowds 28 Climbing plants 29 Le __; French auto race 30 Remorseful 31 Written slander 33 Half-quart 34 "Please Don't __ the Daisies" 36 Laundry soap brand 38 Tyrant 39 Put on weight 41 Lunch & dinner 42 Undies, for some 44 Rich 45 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…" 47 Angers 48 Poison ivy symptom 49 Beauty mark 50 Anka or Reiser 53 Tardy 54 Ran away 56 __-Wan Kenobi 57 "Alley __" 59 French friend

Wander Words answers: September 30, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: BOBMARLEY (Bob Marley) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2)