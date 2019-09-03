Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : September 04, 2019 Updated : September 04, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Lincoln, for one
4 Family member
9 Female animals
13 __-up; busy at the moment
14 Wear away
15 Pristine
16 Troubles
17 Canadian province
19 Pressure unit
20 Poke along
21 Dethrones
22 Gladden
24 "Who __ seen the wind? Neither you…"
25 Harsh
27 Sahara or Gobi
30 "__ home is his castle"
31 Ermine
33 Turn a deaf __ to; ignore
35 White lies
36 Ability
37 "Wish you were __"; postcard words
38 Perpendicular annex
39 Actor Michael
40 Black-and-white critter
41 Pines (for)
43 One who dies for his beliefs
44 Livid
45 White adhesive
46 Yell
49 Obstacles
51 Lobster's color
54 Agreeing
56 Teller of tall tales
57 Suffix for avail or approach
58 Game of chance
59 "__ in Love with Amy"
60 Gifts for kids
61 Summit
62 "Ick!"





DOWN 
1 Feels miserable
2 Credible
3 Marinaro & Begley
4 Serve as a sign of
5 Ascended
6 Symbol of peace
7 WWII turning point
8 Approval
9 Mate
10 Time-__; kids' penalties
11 Court decree
12 Caspian & Black
13 Money for the waiter
18 Seaside
20 One of the planets
23 Camera's eye
24 Recuperate
25 Out of danger
26 Brontë or Post
27 Mete out
28 Going in again
29 Not prompt
31 Does the slalom
32 Cheap metal
34 Fanny
36 Beach stuff
37 Male red deer
39 Wooden box
40 Free ticket
42 Entertains
43 Disgusting insect larva
45 Hunger pains
46 "Take a hike!"
47 Transient
48 "For Your Eyes __"; 007 film
49 Recipe verb
50 Midmorning
52 Per unit
53 Rap's Dr. __
55 "Jeopardy!" network
56 __ Diamond Phillips

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: CATCHTWENTYTWO (Catch Twenty Two) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)

Wander Words answers: Category: Classic Literature Answer: CATCHTWENTYTWO (Catch Twenty Two) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)

Related Articles


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries