Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published September 4, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Lincoln, for one 4 Family member 9 Female animals 13 __-up; busy at the moment 14 Wear away 15 Pristine 16 Troubles 17 Canadian province 19 Pressure unit 20 Poke along 21 Dethrones 22 Gladden 24 "Who __ seen the wind? Neither you…" 25 Harsh 27 Sahara or Gobi 30 "__ home is his castle" 31 Ermine 33 Turn a deaf __ to; ignore 35 White lies 36 Ability 37 "Wish you were __"; postcard words 38 Perpendicular annex 39 Actor Michael 40 Black-and-white critter 41 Pines (for) 43 One who dies for his beliefs 44 Livid 45 White adhesive 46 Yell 49 Obstacles 51 Lobster's color 54 Agreeing 56 Teller of tall tales 57 Suffix for avail or approach 58 Game of chance 59 "__ in Love with Amy" 60 Gifts for kids 61 Summit 62 "Ick!"

DOWN 1 Feels miserable 2 Credible 3 Marinaro & Begley 4 Serve as a sign of 5 Ascended 6 Symbol of peace 7 WWII turning point 8 Approval 9 Mate 10 Time-__; kids' penalties 11 Court decree 12 Caspian & Black 13 Money for the waiter 18 Seaside 20 One of the planets 23 Camera's eye 24 Recuperate 25 Out of danger 26 Brontë or Post 27 Mete out 28 Going in again 29 Not prompt 31 Does the slalom 32 Cheap metal 34 Fanny 36 Beach stuff 37 Male red deer 39 Wooden box 40 Free ticket 42 Entertains 43 Disgusting insect larva 45 Hunger pains 46 "Take a hike!" 47 Transient 48 "For Your Eyes __"; 007 film 49 Recipe verb 50 Midmorning 52 Per unit 53 Rap's Dr. __ 55 "Jeopardy!" network 56 __ Diamond Phillips

Wander Words answers: September 4, 2019

Category: Classic Literature Answer: CATCHTWENTYTWO (Catch Twenty Two) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)