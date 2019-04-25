Enter for a chance to win a family vacation for 4 to Marathon, Florida!



Looking for a ‪vacation with memories you'll keep forever? Then find your way to 825 miles of beaches, world famous theme parks, natural wonders and more.



• Three nights' accommodations for four, including daily breakfast at Hyatt Place Marathon at the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club

• An activity package from Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center including:

• Four Dolphin Encounter swim programs at Dolphin Research Center

• Certified / Non-Certified Dive for four in the coral reef tank and one year membership at the Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters

• Private cable rental wakeboard or cable kite lesson for four with Otherside Adventure Park

• Guided 90-minute tour for four, including feeding sea turtles at The Turtle Hospital

• Ferry Boat ride for four including a historical tour of Pigeon Key at the Pigeon Key Foundation

• Round-trip coach class air transportation for four to Key West International Airport

• A four-day full-size car rental



It's not just a lighthouse, it’s a landmark. Sitting in the shadow of its iconic lighthouse, the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club and Hyatt Place Marathon have been drawing visitors to Marathon, Florida since the 1950s. Then known as the Davis Docks project or the Marathon Motel & Docks, it was later renamed in the 1960s after its lighthouse, Faro Blanco. The resort property offers a 125-room Hyatt Place hotel; 75-slip full-service, world class marina and an award-winning waterfront restaurant and bar. Amenities include two swimming pools, events lawn, charter fishing, kayaks, paddleboards, jet boat tours, sunset tours and more!





Help make your trip and vacation in the beautiful Islands of Marathon in the Florida Keys a memorable one by stopping in to the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center! It is our mission to show you the best of the Florida Keys!



Dolphin Research Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit marine mammal education and research facility in the fabulous Florida Keys. Our dolphin and sea lion family live in dynamic social groups in all-natural sea water lagoons. Many were born here; others were rescued or rehomed from other locations. All are provided with a healthy, happy home for life. Daily visitors experience the various "dolphinalities" in narrated sessions that include fun facts, research, playtime, high-flying acrobatics, husbandry training, and more. DRC also helps guests form closer connections with the dolphins through various interactive programs such as the Dolphin Encounter swim, VIP Experience, Dolphin Explorer, and others. The dolphins are always given the choice to participate. They share their lives with us, giving us the opportunity to learn from them and inspire others to conserve and protect marine life everywhere.





At the heart of the Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters' mission is the desire to successfully introduce people from all walks of life to the magic that the ocean and its majestic creatures through close, or even one-on-one interaction. Our hope is that creating lasting memories of positive experiences with marine life will help to create passionate individuals who care about cultivating the continued health of our marine environments.





oTHErside's Adventure Park is an island market place and amusement park packed with fun for the whole family. With an olde Florida feel the park was resurrected from the remnants of an old fish and lobster farm located on Grassy Key, in the middle of the Keys! The main attraction is a wakeboard cable system that lets riders brush up their skills on wakeboards, kite boards, surfboards, waterskis and foil boards. The property also features a full service Boardsports shop and a bustling artists and vendor village with a number of large mural installations, statues, local craftsman, a sawmill, and of course a quaint bar.





Enjoy a guided tour of Pigeon Key National Historic District on the island of Pigeon Key. Accessible by ferry boat the island served as the turn of the century base camp for over 400 of henry Flagler's railway workers completing the overseas railway from Miami to Key West. The tour and on island museum tell the incredible tale of how the tiny island influenced the changing Florida keys over the past 100 + years.





Located in Marathon, Florida at MM 48.5 The Turtle Hospital is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing sick and injured sea turtles throughout the Florida Keys. To date, The Turtle Hospital has successfully released over 2000 sea turtles since its inception in 1986. The Turtle Hospital was the first state-licensed veterinary hospital in the world for sea turtles. Guided Educational Tours are offered daily, 9 am – 4 pm hourly. Reservations are recommended. These guided educational experiences consist of an informative presentation, tour of the hospital including a visit to the receiving and xray room, operating room and meeting the turtles who are housed in the hospital's tanks and salt water pool.

Win a trip for 4 to Marathon, Florida

One Grand Prize of a trip for four people to Marathon. Trip includes:

Round-trip coach class air transportation, from a major airport near the winner's residence, for four (4) people to Key West International Airport.

Three (3) consecutive nights' accommodations Hyatt Place Marathon at the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club.

A four (4) day midsize rental car.

An activity package from Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center including:

Four (4) Dolphin Encounters at Dolphin Research Center

Certified / Non-Certified Dive for four (4) in the coral reef tank at the Florida Keys Aquarium Encounter

Private cable rental wakeboard or cable kite lesson for four (4) with Otherside Adventure Park

Guided 90-minute tour for four (4) at The Turtle Hospital

Ferry Boat ride for four (4) including a historical tour of Pigeon Key at the Pigeon Key Foundation

