Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the New York City Wine & Food Festival!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to the kick-off event at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival, happening Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM at Hudson River Park's Pier 97. One lucky winner and a friend will join America's most beloved radio show host, Elvis Duran and the whole Z100 Morning Show crew in celebration of his new book, Where Do I Begin?: Stories from a Life Lived Out Loud [Atria Books, October 2019] at NYCWFF. Spend the evening enjoying the best NYC eats and drinks and dancing to live musical performances! Must be 21+ to enter. Good luck!

For more information, click here.



CLICK HERE TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES



One winner will be notified via email. For complete terms and conditions, click here. This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from 8/15/19 through 8/28/19.