Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to Palm Beach, Florida!

Looking for a ‪vacation with memories you’ll keep forever? Then find your way to 825 miles of beaches, world famous theme parks, natural wonders and more. Your sunshine knows how to get there. Follow your sunshine.‬



Enter for your chance to win:



• Three nights’ accommodations at The Brazilian Court Hotel including a complimentary bike rental for two

• Round-trip coach class air transportation for two Palm Beach International Airport

• A four-day midsize car rental





CLICK HERE TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES



A discrete enclave of the rich and famous since the 1920s, The Brazilian Court Hotel is most often whispered about as a favored rendezvous promising anonymity for the affluent – all tucked within its lushly cloaked courtyards. Situated in a residential part of town, just steps away from both the beach and Worth Avenue, the historic boutique hotel mimics the Palm Beach mansions that surround it on all sides and offers guest a "homeaway- from-home" feel. Home to the award- winning Café Boulud and Frederic Fekkai Salon & Spa, The Brazilian Court Hotel brings together stunning, high-style accommodations and impeccable service for an unforgettable experience.



See below for complete rules. Limit one entry per email address. For Metro's terms and conditions, click here. This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from 4/1/19 through 4/30/19.



Win a trip for 2 to Palm Beach, Florida

OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside of the United States. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes.

1. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The “Win a trip for 2 to Palm Beach, Florida” (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 1, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

3. Sponsor: SB New York, Inc. d/b/a Metro US, 120 Broadway, Suite 220, New York, NY 10271 (“Sponsor”) on behalf of its prize provider, VISIT FLORIDA (“Prize Provider”).

4. To Enter: Visit the Metro Sweepstakes Website: https://www.metro.us/games/sweepstakes/enter-chance-to-win-trip-2-to-palm-beach-florida during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the instructions to complete the Sweepstakes entry registration form, including your full name, address, phone number and email address. Sponsor is not responsible for entries not received due to electronic or technical reasons beyond Sponsor's reasonable control. Entries submitted in violation of these Official Rules, or generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019 to be eligible. All entries become the property of SB New York, Inc. and will not be returned.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) to request additional information; and (iii) to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy or negative publicity. By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.

5. Limit: Entries are limited to one (1) entry per email address.

6. Eligibility: This Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts, who are 21 years of age and older as of date of entry. Employees of Sponsor, Prize Provider VISIT FLORIDA and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes, and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter or win.

7. Prize Drawing: One potential winner will be randomly selected on or about May 1, 2019, from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

8. Winner Notification: The potential winner will be notified by registered mail, email or phone and will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) within three (3) business days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Travel companions of winner may also be required to sign and return a Travel Liability Waiver.

9. Prize: One Grand Prize of a trip for two people to Palm Beach. Trip includes:

a. Round-trip coach class air transportation, from a major airport near the winner's residence, for two (2) people (the winner and up to one (1) additional individual designated in writing by winner) to Fort Lauderdale International Airport. All travel must begin and end at the same major airport. Winner is responsible for ground transportation to/from the airport at point of origin. Airline shall be selected in the sole discretion of the Prize Provider. Sweepstakes winner and the additional individuals must provide all documents required for air travel in the United States. Stopovers, open jaws, circle trips or frequent traveler mileages are not permitted. Once passengers are ticketed, an airline change fee must be paid by the winner to change flights or dates of travel. Additional costs including, but not limited to, seat assignments, baggage fees, etc. are determined by selected airline and will be the responsibility of the winner.

b. Three (3) consecutive nights’ accommodations including a complimentary bike rental for two at The Brazilian Court Hotel. Based on availability at time of booking (room and tax only).

c. A four (4) day midsize rental car.

Certificates will be valid for twelve months from the end of the promotion (April 30, 2020) and may include traditional blackout periods. Redemption instructions will accompany all certificates. Minimum age to book accommodations is 21. Minimum age to book car rental is 25. All reservations are based on availability, and must be booked at least thirty (30) days in advance of travel date. Prizes are non-transferable, cannot be sold or gifted, may not be redeemed for cash, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Extensions to expiration dates will not be granted. Prize packages do not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel (except as specifically included), meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, airline baggage fees, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner’s stay. Airline and schedule are at the sole discretion of VISIT FLORIDA. Non-stop service may not be offered. Prize winner must be one of the passengers booked in the travel party. Winner and guest(s) must have all necessary photo identification and/or travel documents required for travel. No trips may be taken during the blackout periods specified by the Sponsor or Sponsor’s prize package provider. Approximate retail value of prize is $2,780 USD. Actual value may vary based on location and timing of departure. All other expenses are the winner’s responsibility, including local and ground transportation, telephone/internet, meals, room-service charges, parking fees, and gratuities. Any penalties associated with changes made to any reservation following confirmation of booking will be the responsibility of winner. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at the Sponsor’s sole discretion.

10. Privacy: When you register on the Metro Sweepstakes Website, Sponsor collects personally identifying information about you, including your name, complete mailing address, and email address, which will be added to Sponsor database. By entering and providing the required registration information, you acknowledge that Sponsor may send you information, samples, or special offers it believes may be of interest to you about its publications or other complementary goods offered by Sponsor. Sponsor may also include your name and postal address in postal address lists that Sponsor sells or rents to third parties for marketing purposes. Your email address will not be sold or rented to third parties. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.metro.us/terms-and-conditions/#onlinepolicy. If you do not want to share your information, please do not enter the Sweepstakes.

11. Terms/Conditions: In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the e-mail account is registered. By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize. Acceptance of the prize shall constitute the winner's agreement that the Sponsor or their agent(s) may use and/or display the winner's name, address (city, state only), likeness, biographical information and/or prize information, without limitation, for promotional purposes, without further consideration, except where prohibited by law. If due to a printing, production or other error, more prizes are claimed than the one (1) prize to be awarded, the intended prize will be awarded in a random drawing from among all verified and validated prize claims received. In no event will more than the stated one (1) prize be awarded. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York. Any legal proceedings arising out of this Sweepstakes or relating to these Official Rules shall be instituted only in the federal or state courts located in New York County, New York. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.

12. Winner’s Name: For a copy of the official Winner’s List, send a self-addressed, business size, stamped envelope by April 30, 2020 to: “Win a trip for 2 to Palm Beach, Florida", Winner Confirmation Request c/o Metro US, 120 Broadway, Suite 220, New York, NY 10271.







