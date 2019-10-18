Enter for a chance to win a vacation for 2 to Orlando, Florida!

Escape to the sunshine. Escape to Florida. You could win a Florida vacation including a four-night stay at Hilton Orlando, indoor skydiving for two at iFly Orlando, tickets to explore Ripley’s Believe It or Not Orlando, and round-trip flights for two.



Enter for a chance to win:



• Four (4) consecutive night stay at Hilton Orlando including a cabana for a day to include welcome fruit basket and six nonalcoholic beverages (soda and water)

• Two (2) vouchers for two indoor skydiving flights at iFly Orlando

• Two (2) general admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not Orlando

• Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to one (1) guest to Orlando, Florida



Tucked away in the heart of Orlando is where you’ll discover Hilton Orlando, a vibrant, contemporary resort with an exciting personality to complement an exceptional location. Centrally located to all major theme-parks and attractions and just minutes from the eclectic dining scene and entertainment of International Drive, everything you want to do is right outside your door. Guests are immediately welcomed with an upscale feel enhanced with resort-style accommodations and amenities. To enhance the Orlando dining scene, Hilton Orlando offers seven distinct dining options from the fine-dining experience at Spencer’s to the more leisure Tropics Pool Bar & Grill.



Have amazing fun for ages 3-103 at iFly Orlando – just lean in to float on a smooth cushion of air in our indoor vertical wind tunnel. The thrill of a lifetime, every time!





See below for complete rules. Limit one entry per email address. For Metro's terms and conditions, click here . This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from 10/28/19 through 11/25/19.



Win one vacation package for 2 to Orlando, Florida.





OFFICIAL RULES



Void outside of the United States. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes.

1. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The “Win one vacation package for 2 to Orlando, Florida” (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 28, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 25, 2019 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

3. Sponsor: SB New York, Inc. d/b/a Metro US, 120 Broadway, Suite 220, New York, NY 10271 (“Sponsor”) on behalf of its prize provider, VISIT FLORIDA (“Prize Provider”).

4. To Enter: Visit the Metro Sweepstakes Website: https://www.metro.us/games/sweepstakes/enter-chance-to-win-vacation-2-to-orlando-florida during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the instructions to complete the Sweepstakes entry registration form, including your full name, address, phone number and email address. Sponsor is not responsible for entries not received due to electronic or technical reasons beyond Sponsor's reasonable control. Entries submitted in violation of these Official Rules, or generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 25, 2019 to be eligible. All entries become the property of SB New York, Inc. and will not be returned.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) to request additional information; and (iii) to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy or negative publicity. By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.

5. Limit: Entries are limited to one (1) entry per email address.

6. Eligibility: This Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts, who are 21 years of age and older as of date of entry. Employees of Sponsor, Prize Provider VISIT FLORIDA and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes, and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter or win.

7. Prize Drawing: One potential winner will be randomly selected on or about November 26, 2019, from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

8. Winner Notification: The potential winner will be notified by registered mail, email or phone and will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) within three (3) business days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Travel companions of winner may also be required to sign and return a Travel Liability Waiver.

9. Prize: One Grand Prize of a trip for four people to Miami. Trip includes:

• Round-trip coach class air transportation, from a major airport near the winner's residence, for two (2) people (the winner and up to one (1) additional individual designated in writing by winner) to Orlando International Airport. All travel must begin and end at the same major airport. Winner is responsible for ground transportation to/from the airport at point of origin. Airline shall be selected in the sole discretion of the Prize Provider. Sweepstakes winner and the additional individuals must provide all documents required for air travel in the United States. Stopovers, open jaws, circle trips or frequent traveler mileages are not permitted. Once passengers are ticketed, an airline change fee must be paid by the winner to change flights or dates of travel. Additional costs including, but not limited to, seat assignments, baggage fees, etc. are determined by selected airline and will be the responsibility of the winner.

• Four (4) consecutive nights’ accommodations Hilton Orlando including a cabana for a day to include welcome fruit basket and six nonalcoholic beverages (soda and water). Based on availability at time of booking (room and tax only).

• Two (2) vouchers for two indoor skydiving flights at iFly Orlando.

• Two (2) general admission tickets to Ripley’s Believe It or Not Orlando.

Certificates will be valid for twelve months from the end of the promotion, until at least November 25, 2020, and may include traditional blackout periods. Redemption instructions will accompany all certificates. Minimum age to book all elements of this prize package is 25. Prizes are non-transferable, cannot be sold or gifted, may not be redeemed for cash, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Extensions to expiration dates will not be granted. Prize packages do not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel (except as specifically included), meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, airline baggage fees, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner’s stay. Airline and schedule are at the sole discretion of VISIT FLORIDA. Non-stop service may not be offered. Prize winner must be one of the passengers booked in the travel party. Winner and guest(s) must have all necessary photo identification and/or travel documents required for travel. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes is $2,732.48. Actual value may vary based on location and timing of departure. All other expenses are the winner’s responsibility, including local and ground transportation, telephone/internet, meals, room-service charges, parking fees, and gratuities. Any penalties associated with changes made to any reservation following confirmation of booking will be the responsibility of winner. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at the Sponsor’s sole discretion.