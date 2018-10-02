Win a pair of tickets to the NYC Craft Beer Festival!

The best craft beer show in town!



75 BREWERIES – 150 BEERS, CIDERS, & MEADS



THE PERFECT BALANCE OF QUANTITY & QUALITY

THE LARGEST SELECTION OF SEASONAL BEERS, CIDERS & MEADS IN NYC



Nowhere else can you sample such an extensive, diverse sampling of craft beers, meads, ciders and spirits! Learn which craft samplings are your favorites. Next time you're in your favorite local liquor store or craft beer bar you will be well prepared to sort through the staggering array of craft offerings! This is much better then spending thousands of dollars and hours to duplicate the tasting experience and education found at the NYC Craft Beer Fest! Tons of tasting samples available for one low ticket price! Meet one-on-one with industry experts, shop retail vendors, games and great food!



Whether you are a beer or cocktail aficionado with a wealth of, a seasoned beer drinker, or someone who is new to the craft beer beverage scene, the NYC Craft Beer Festival's mission is to give you the opportunity to taste a large number craft selections, many seasonal, in one place at one time. No matter your level of knowledge, you will leave knowing more than when you arrived!



For more information, visit www.nyccraftbeerfest.com.





Five winners will receive a pair of General Admission tickets each—a $130 value!—to the session of their choice, happening Oct. 19 & 20 at Metropolitan West! Enter below for your chance to win!

Must be 21+ to enter. Limit one entry per email address. Winners will be contacted via email. This sweepstakes is valid and open for entry from 10/2/18 through 10/16/18.