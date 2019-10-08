Win a pair of tickets to the HALLOWEEKEND HARVEST 2019!

Celebrate Craft Beer & Halloween with an all out bash at HALLOWEEKEND HARVEST 2019! Enjoy unlimited tastings of craft beer, spirits, ciders, and hard kombuchas! Mingle with the brewers, shop the vendors, and try some tasty food. Two days, three sessions to choose from! Halloween costumes welcome and encouraged!



CLICK HERE TO ENTER SWEEPSTAKES



Featured Improvements: Updated Floorplan for a smooth flow through the tasting stations | Additional door staff for ease of entry | Additional ticket scanners | Centralized location for Food Vendors



Close to public transportation and easily accessible. Check out the goodies below!

Halloweekend Harvest 2019 Ticket Info

General Admission to Halloweekend Harvest 2019 includes: Approx. 75 Breweries, 150 Craft Beers | Craft Spirits Tastings | Food & Vendors | Retail Shopping | Souvenir Tasting Glass | Unlimited Craft Beer Tastings | Unlimited Cider Tastings | Unlimited Spirits Tastings | Craft Cocktails Mixologist mixing up specialty cocktails

For more information, visit: www.nyccraftbeerfest.com.

Five winners will receive a pair of General Admission tickets each—a $130 value! —to the session of their choice, happening Nov. 1 & 2 at Union West 535 West 28th Street New York, NY 10001! Enter below for your chance to win!



