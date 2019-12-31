Giants head coach rumors: Rhule, Martindale, Garrett, more - Metro US

The search for a new head coach is on for the New York Giants just one day after parting ways with Pat Shurmur, who mustered nine wins in two seasons at the helm.

Following Shurmur’s exit, names to take over immediately began emerging as John Mara and Steve Tisch are wasting little time finding a new man to take charge.

Here is the latest on the known candidates:

Matt Rhule

The Baylor head coach is considered to be the favorite for the Giants’ job, at least at these early stages.

Rhule, a New York City native, is responsible for turning around the programs at Temple and Baylor, exhibiting an ability to lead and develop offensive talent. That skillset is imperative for a franchise that has its hopes resting on the shoulders of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

He has reportedly turned down an opportunity to interview with the Cleveland Browns, which will further fuel speculation that the Giants are in the driver’s seat.

Rhule — who was an assistant with the Giants back in 2012 — was in the running for the Jets’ job last season before it was rewarded to Gase.

Mike McCarthy

The former Packers head coach certainly has the right track record when it comes to working with quarterbacks. He worked with both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers during his 13-year run with the team.

The 56-year-old put together winning seasons in eight of those campaigns, including a Super Bowl XLV triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Giants will interview McCarthy this weekend.

Josh McDaniels

This will be the second time in three years that McDaniels will interview with the Giants.

The New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator opted to pass on the Giants the first time, agreeing to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts before backing out last-minute.

That’s not a good look. Neither is the idea that he could be the successor to Bill Belichick in New England.

Regardless, McDaniels did extensive scouting on Jones during the pre-draft process. If he views him favorably, the Giants could be an appealing spot for him.

Jason Garrett

The problem is the Cowboys have yet to show him the door, yet.

Garrett is expected to meet with Jerry Jones for a second-straight day on Tuesday where a decision about his future should be revealed.

At the end of November, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants would be Garrett’s “preferred destination.”

Wink Martindale

On Tuesday morning, Rapoport revealed that the Giants have asked the Baltimore Ravens permission to interview their defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale.

For a Giants defense that has struggled mightily for the better part of the last four years, Martindale’s presence would be a welcomed one.

During his two years stint in Baltimore, Martindale’s defense has ranked second and third in points allowed and first and fourth in total yards yielded.

There is a belief that Martindale will attempt to bring LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady — who developed Joe Burrow into a Heisman Trophy winner this year — with him.

Kris Richard

The Giants are also keeping tabs on Dallas for Richard, who is the Cowboys’ passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Richard became a big name around the NFL after working with the Seattle Seahawks’ vaunted “Legion of Boom,” before his move to Dallas. However, he hasn’t experienced nearly as much success under Garrett.

Dallas’ uncertain status makes the likelihood of Richard’s departure unknown.

Eric Bieniemy

The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator has created quite the imposing attack behind Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce.

Bieniemy’s head coach, Andy Reid, has made it known that he is capable of making the jump in the coaching ranks which makes him an intriguing candidate to get the most out of New York’s offense.

The Giants have requested an interview with Bieniemy, which could happen during Kansas City’s bye week before the Divisional Round.