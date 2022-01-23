Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit - Bloomberg News - Metro US

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon will likely announce Sarsfield’s promotion this week, the Bloomberg report https://bloom.bg/3nQSOrV said, citing sources.

Goldman declined to comment.

The asset-management arm of the bank provides investment and advisory services for some of the world’s leading pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies among others.

The unit was solely managed by Julian Salisbury for much of last year after the then co-head Eric Lane decided to leave for investment firm Tiger Global Management in March.

Sarsfield, who has been with the premier investment bank for more than 22 years, currently co-heads the client business of the asset management arm.

