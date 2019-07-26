Golf - Hoge moves into lead at rain-delayed Barracuda Championship - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – Tom Hoge led the Barracuda Championship with 21 points before rain and lightning put a halt to the tournament’s second round on Friday in Reno.

Hoge led fellow Americans Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler and John Chin by one point at the only PGA Tour event played under the modified Stableford format.

The format, which is designed to reward aggressive play, gives eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double-bogeys or worse.

Hoge, who was able to complete his round at the Montreux Golf & Country Club before the weather delay kicked in, said he was happy to be back on a course where he has seen two career top 10 finishes.

“It’s a fun golf course to play, a fun format and I just enjoy the week,” he told Golf Channel.

The rain suspension, the second in two days due to weather, has ensured a long day ahead for players unable to complete their second rounds on Friday.

The cut was expected to fall around six points.

One man who doesn’t have to worry about the weather or winning is Jhonattan Vegas.

The popular Venezuelan withdrew from the event when he learned his wife had gone into labour early on Friday.

“I’m on my way home and hope I can make it for delivery,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thanks everyone (at the Barracuda Championship) and sorry I couldn’t stay longer. All the best. Can’t wait to meet my baby boy.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ian Ransom)