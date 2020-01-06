Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013: prosecutor - Metro US

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs Criminal Court on the first day of a sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Film producer Harvey Weinstein sits alongside lawyers Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala in Criminal Court on the first day of his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.
“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)