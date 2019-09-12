Here's why a graduate degree is a smart investment for your future - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Going back to school and getting a master’s degree is definitely a burning question that’s on a lot of people’s minds. “Do I need a master’s degree? Won’t experience make up for not pursuing one?”

The answer definitely varies based on your personal and professional situation, but one thing that’s for certain is that a grad degree can help set you up for success in your career and give you some decent return on investment.

Get Ahead with a Grad Degree

From a possible long-term salary boost to career progression and professional prestige, you stand to gain a lot from a master’s degree… But what really is the ROI of one? A bachelor’s degree holder earns an average of $59,124 per year, whereas a master’s degree salary is an average of $69,732 in the US according to SmartAsset. If you’re interested in going all the way to get your PhD, you can earn $84,396. An extra $10K+ a year could definitely go a long way! While more schooling can definitely earn you a salary boost, it can also help you stand out even more from the crowd. According to the U.S. Census Bureau survey from 2015, 33.4% of Americans have a bachelor’s degree but only 12% have an advanced degree such as a master’s or PhD.

Whether you want to start off your career with a higher paying salary, move up at your current job, or even change industries altogether, a master’s degree can be your golden ticket. While earning your master’s, you’ll also have the opportunity to make connections with students, professors, and alumni who can help you in your career. And we all know that networking is important in today’s job market…knowing someone can be that in you need for securing your dream job.

The Grad School Event You Need to Attend

