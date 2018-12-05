Winter is no longer coming, it's here and that means it's time to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. If you have a Game of Thrones obsessed partner, sibling, parent, friend, co-worker or whoever, we have got the gift guide for you. Here are all of best gift ideas for any White-Walker, dragon-loving, Westeros enthusiast in your life. Here are 8 perfect Game of Thrones holiday gifts.

8 perfect Game of Thrones holiday gifts for your Westeros obsessed loved one

GOT Candles

Insight Luminaires has three perfect different kinds of candles that any Game of Thrones fan will love. Choose from a sculpted, glass or tin selection of candles that also have the house sigils of Stark, Lannister and Targaryen in a variety of sizes and scents. There are also dragon egg candles available in packs of three that are perfect for future mother (or father) of dragons. These are great if you are looking for unique Game of Thrones holiday gifts.

$10-$50, insightluminaries.com

GOT Clue

Mix the classic board game with the wildly popular show to get the best gift ever for your Westeros obsessed loved one. The classic whodunnit premise behind Clue works well with the already kill-happy characters of the HBO show.

$52, newegg.com

GOT House Banners

Your loved one can proudly display which house they belong to in their own home. Perhaps they belong to the brave Starks, the clever Lannisters or the courageous Targaryns. Whoever they pledge allegiance to, they will be grateful to showcase their house sigils right in their living room.

$19.99, thinkgeek.com

GOT Cookie Cutters

Make your watch party or binge session special with these Game of Thrones cookie cutters. There are six different variations representing different houses, all intricate and detailed to take your cookie game to the next level. These are perfect if you are looking for one-of-a-kind Game of Thrones holiday gifts.

$27.48, amazon.com

Many Faced God Mug

Your loved ones will be in for a surprise when they pour their coffee or tea into the heat-activated mug and the many faces of their favorite Game of Thrones characters appear. This gift will make any beverage way more fun to drink.

$22.95, amazon.com

Hodor Ugly Christmas Sweater

Find the perfect ugly sweater for your holiday party this season and honor the unsung hero that Hodor is at the same time. This sweater is perfect for any Game of Thrones fan, we won't judge if you want to wear it all year long either.

$33.95, etsy.com

GOT 2019 Calendar

Who doesn't love a calendar, especially one with all of the heroic, evil and badass characters from the series? You can even use the calendar to count down the days until the premiere of the final season.

$11, etsy.com

Westeros-Essos Map Poster

This map is legit, you can see all of the magical lands of Westeros and Essos in one place. Find where all of your favorite characters are from and check out the locations of your favorite battle scenes as well.

$14.98, amazon.com