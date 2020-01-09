Host Tiger tops own invite list at Genesis Open - Metro US

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods holds a winning trophy as he celebrates to win the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2019, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tiger Woods will open the 2020 season at Torrey Pines and also participate as a headliner in his own tournament, the Genesis Invitational.

Woods announced Thursday via Twitter he will make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open starting Jan. 23 in San Diego. He won the 2008 U.S. Open on the same Torrey Pines course and has eight career victories there. He tied for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019.

“Excited for the season to begin,” Woods wrote. .”.. See you soon west coast.”

Now in an invitational format, the Genesis Invitational is played from Feb. 13-16 in Los Angeles. Woods returns to The Riviera Country Club where he made his PGA Tour debut in 1992.

“It’s an honor for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer,” Woods said. “Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen. On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it’s come full circle.”

Woods is playing in the event for the third consecutive year and forwarding his mission to grow the game of golf among youth. Tickets are free for patrons 15 and under and others can be purchased for $19.92, a nod to Woods’ debut year on tour.

Woods won twice on tour in the 2019 calendar year, including the Masters for a fifth time.

–Field Level Media