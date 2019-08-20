Is this Josh Ho-Sang's last chance with Islanders? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Islanders still have not made any impactful signings from outside the organization to boost their questionable offense.

But they did secure a pair of youngsters for at least another year.

The Islanders announced on Monday that they re-signed forwards Josh Ho-Sang to a one-year deal and Michael Dal Colle to a two-year contract.

The pair of 23-year-olds have experienced limited time in the NHL. However, Dal Colle saw more ice time with the big club last year than Ho-Sang; a stat that would have surprised many a few years ago.

Head coach Barry Trotz utilized Dal Colle as a third-line winger when injuries hit the roster — whether that was in the form of Leo Komarov, Andrew Ladd, or Cal Clutterbuck. He recorded seven points in 28 games.

Ho-Sang, whose talent and ceiling is still considered much higher than Dal Colle’s, continues to have difficulties breaking into the squad full-time.

Since being drafted by the Islanders 2014, Ho-Sang has had a short leash with the team as maturity issues seemed to plague him.

He’s appeared in just 53 games since the 2016-17 season — 10 last year — despite possessing a skill set that is similar to Islanders star center Mathew Barzal’s.

Whether it was coincidence or not, the Islanders won nine of the 10 games in which Ho-Sang was in the lineup even though he recorded just one goal and one assist.

Still, the Toronto native showed an affinity to play in Trotz’s system. He did the right things while off the puck and back checked in a defensive system.

While it’s been said almost every year since he’s been drafted, 2019-20 could be the season that Ho-Sang sticks in the NHL.

The Islanders could be relying on their youngsters like Ho-Sang, Kieffer Bellows, and Oliver Wahlstrom to supply a boost to the top two scoring lines.

It’s a gamble for a team that appeared in the Eastern Conference semifinals last year. But it provides a reason as to why general manager Lou Lamoriello was hesitant to make any big trades for scoring help down the stretch.

Ho-Sang remains an enigma, however. And signing him to a one-year deal suggests that this could be his last chance with the Islanders.

Expect to see him afforded every opportunity to stick over the next few months.