Jadeveon Clowney NFL trade rumors; Jets, Eagles, more - Metro US

The Houston Texans might have overplayed their hand, which could result in them trading away one of their top defensive players.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was prepared to report to the Texans this week and play under the franchise tag that was exercised on him back in March — a one-year, $15.9 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

That was until he heard about the trade talks.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle , the Texans have reached out to the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, and Seattle Seahawks about a possible trade involving the three-time Pro Bowler.

The 26-year-old was also permitted to speak with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but he reportedly hesitant on joining a team that he doesn’t see as a contender, per Wilson.

While there has been no progress in any of those talks, Wilson noted that the Seahawks and Eagles are two of his preferred destinations.

Clowney has battled plenty of injury concerns throughout his first five seasons in the NFL, but he has continued his development as one of the best pass rushers in football.

Over the past two years, he’s put up a combined 18.5 sacks with 42 quarterback hits, 37 tackles for loss, and 106 total tackles.

Still, the price for Clowney is not expected to be too exorbitant. A higher-to-mid-round pick should get the job done for interested parties. However, it will come down to cap space flexibility.

Because the Texans exercised that franchise tag on Clowney, his salary will be locked in at $15.9 million this season.

The Eagles have roughly $18 million in cap space available (h/t OverTheCap.com). That would allow them to bring on Clowney, but could impact their chances at making mid-season acquisitions should injuries or roster issues arise.

Clowney’s other reported preferred team, the Seahawks, have a bit more flexibility with approximately $20.1 million.

Both the Jets and the Redskins’ cap space is less than that magic $16 million, which means they would have to dump some salary to make a trade for Clowney possible.