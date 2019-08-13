Jamal Adams injury: Jets star hurt after offer to play CB? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Jets are facing a crisis within their secondary as the injury bug is sweeping through the locker room.

And it looked like it took a bite out of their All-Pro safety in Jamal Adams, who appeared to pick up an injury during practice on Tuesday.

Jets reporter Ethan B. Greenberg relayed that Adams was “dinged up” while in action and was favoring his leg and hip as he walked off the field. However, he returned to practice moments later and appeared fine.

One of Gang Green’s largest issues going into the 2019 season is their depth at cornerback with a less-than imposing group tasked with shutting down the opposition’s aerial attack.

But things have taken a turn for the worse in recent days with Trumaine Johnson and Kyron Brown — two of the team’s top corners — going down with injuries.

Johnson’s injury appears to be a serious one. Head coach Adam Gase revealed that the veteran’s hamstring issue will keep him out on a week-to-week basis.

Brown, who stepped in for Johnson during practice on Monday, also tweaked his hamstring.

That left the Jets with a combination of Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole, Parry Nickerson, Kayvon Brown, Arthur Maulet, Mark Myers and Dee Delaney.

Roberts and Poole account for 37 of the 40 career combined starts among those seven options on the Jets’ depth chart.

The looming crisis resulted in Adams offering his services at cornerback on Monday.

“If they need me to go to corner, I’ll go to corner,” Adams said on Monday. “I’m dead serious.”

While appreciative of the offer, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams isn’t ready to take Adams up on his offer, yet.

“He could do it. No doubt about it,” Williams said on Tuesday. “He’s a good enough athlete to do it… we haven’t crossed that bridge yet.”

Adams is becoming one of the top safeties in the NFL, coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 115 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

He’s also developed into a team leader for an up-and-coming Jets team that could challenge for the AFC East within the next few years.