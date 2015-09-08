Jazmine Cashmere alleges Carmelo Anthony affair on Twitter (Instagram pics,photos, NSFW video) - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

What a year it has been for former pornstarsclaiming to have slept with current NBA stars.

A couple months after Lisa Ann said that a Golden State Warriors player wants to be her pimp (she also claims to have bedded the player), Jazmine Cashmere went on a Twitter rant regarding a New York Knicks player who has not paid her money in exchange for favors. @JazmineCashmere – who has 24.9K followers – Tweeted out Tuesday night:

“So one of y’all favorite NBA players don’t wanna pay me the rest of my money after eating this[emoji of a cat] last week smh.

“Just when I was about to root for the Knicks this year. Now I hope they lose every game. Petty I know.

“Don’t text me now bitch! I bet your wife would love to know about our little secret meetings when you on the road during the season.

“Phil Jackson need to trade your sorry a**. You did s*** for the last couple years but take the Knicks money.

“Have a great season Knicks… Love Jazmine.”

“All I ever asked is keep it eight more than 92 with me, 100.”

“Who wanna see the video though?” #Knicks

“I can kill the game right now. Video baby.”

Cashmere then tweeted out the below video with this caption:

“So I’m lying (crying emoji) video coming tonight”

https://twitter.com/JazmineCashmere/status/641399430764195840

Of course the player who fits Cashmere’s above description best is Carmelo Anthony. Anthony is married to former MTV VJ La La. La La was actually accused of cheating on Anthony last month by the ex-girlfriend of rapper, Maino. La La’s rep denied the report.

UPDATE: The account of @JazmineCashmere continued to threaten the release of a video throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. @JazmineCashmere even posted: “Call Melo” followed by an Atlanta area phone number. It obviously led to hundreds if not thousands of phone calls placed to that number. Metro called the number and got a generic voice mail reply of “You have reached the number of “555-555-5555.”