BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – JPMorgan said on Wednesday it received Chinese regulatory approval to set up a majority-owned securities venture in the country.

The Wall Street bank said the joint venture’s services will include brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Noah Sin, editing by Louise Heavens)