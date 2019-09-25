Kylie Jenner hospitalized, skips Paris Fashion Week - Metro US

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized and she will not attend the Balmain launch event during Paris Fashion Week.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner hasn’t been feeling well the past few days and her condition intensified, causing her to check into a hospital in Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ Kylie Jenner has “severe flu-like symptoms” and is experiencing nausea and dizziness.

Kylie Jenner was supposed to present at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday night with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, but she wasn’t able to make it because she was sick.

It’s unclear if she was just admitted to the hospital or if she has been in the hospital since the Emmys.

As for her sisters Kendall, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, they have not posted anything on social media about her being hospitalized.

TMZ reports Caitlyn Jenner has been at the hospital with their daughter and Kris Jenner has been out of the country for work.

Kylie Jenner recently announced her collaboration with French fashion house Balmain and was supposed to attend Paris Fashion Week for the launch, but is unable to attend.

Jenner took to Twitter to share a message with fans saying she’s “heartbroken” that she has to miss the show and that she’s extremely proud of the makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain.

