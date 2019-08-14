Latest Eagles Jaguars odds total betting gambling preview - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A juicy Carson Wentz vs. Nick Foles matchup likely isn’t happening Thursday night in Jacksonville. Instead we’ll get the tag team of Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson, facing off against Gardner Minshew and Alex McGough for the brunt of the game.

As we discussed last week in this spot, betting on preseason football can be tricky. But then again putting a couple of bucks on it also gives you incentive to watch the whole game. Who doesn’t love watching more football?!

At least in Week 2 of the preseason, we have a little something to fall back on too. Both the Eagles and Jaguars had ugly performances in the first week of the preseason, as the Birds fell to the Titans, 27-10, and the Ravens blasted the Jags, 29-0.

Look for the Eagles defense to be able to get to both Minshew and McGough in this one as both players were running for their lives last week against Baltimore. The Jags allowed four sacks and completed just 10 passes in that one.

Aside from the quarterbacks, most of the players that will be playing in Week 1 of the regular season for both teams will be seeing significant action in this one. And the Jaguars have a ton to prove coming off of last season’s disappointing 5-11 campaign, and last week’s embarrassing shutout loss.

Look for the Jags to show up Thursday at home.

The play: $10 on Jaguars -3 (-110) at MetroBet.us/Sugar