Latest odds Monday Night Football Texans Saints Raiders Broncos - Metro US

There are two games on the Monday night slate in Week 1 as the Texans will play at New Orleans and the Broncos will be at Oakland. Starting with the Texans and Saints, the Saints are 6.5-point favorites right now at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

Houston had the fifth-best defense in the league last year in terms of fewest points allowed per game, but teams were able to throw on them. The Texans were 27th in the NFL last season in passing yards allowed per game.

With Jadeveon Clowney now in Seattle, Houston’s pass rush won’t be as strong — meaning Drew Brees could have a field day on Monday.

Brees and the Saints offense have traditionally had no problem getting in synch in Week 1, as last year they put up 40 points against Tampa Bay. At home tonight, look for New Orleans to cover the spread.

The Monday nightcap is a highly intriguing betting game, with the dysfunctional Raiders as a 2.5-point home underdog. A team quarterbacked by a 34-year-old Joe Flacco should probably not be a road favorite under any scenario, but the Raiders cannot get out of their own way right now.

Jon Gruden will surely play the “Us Against the World” card with his team tonight following the crazy Antonio Brown drama, but the fact of the matter is that this is a bad matchup for the Raiders. Oakland is projected to have a bottom five defense as they reached for Clelin Ferrell in the draft, and will be relying on Vontaze Burfict — who has a million miles on his odometer.

Conversely, Denver should have a top five defense as new head coach Vic Fangio orchestrated the Bears top-ranked D last season and the Broncos already had a talented group in place with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb leading the way.

The play: $10 parlay on Saints -6.5, Broncos -2.5