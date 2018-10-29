How to glam up your Halloween decorations this year

When it comes to Halloween décor, the situation doesn’t always have to be black and orange. Gory bones jutting from the earth’s surface, faux cobwebs by the front door and XL spiders near the garage may have been okay Halloween decorations years back. However, this year, let’s glam it up a bit. Sure, Halloween is still spooky, but we’re showing you how to enhance your home with a hint of spook and a dose of style. Sounds thrilling. Are we right?

1. An eerie skull that’s gilded gold will enhance any foyer table as any good ghoul or boy dares to pass by. Golden Skull Bank, Dormify, $20

2. Looking to swap out your wall gallery décor with something a little more seasonal? Try this folksy yet creepy Happy Halloween art print. Happy Halloween Art Print by Kathleen Lolley, Society6, $23

3. Calling all Hogwarts’ witches! The cedar and thyme scented candled is dubbed the Hermione candle and does it smell ghostly. Hermione Candle, Bijou, $29

4. Witch better have our candy and a well-decorated front door. Trick-or-treaters love nothing more than ringing a spooky yet thrilling decorated door. Orange and Black Witch 24’’ Wreath, Pier 1, $48

5. Little monsters, wipe your feet before entering the haunted mansion! How perfect is this skull shag rug? Every Halloween-enthusiast needs one. Midnight Carnival Collection, Skull Shag Rug, Pier1, $32-$96

6. Grab your caldron, spell book, and roaming black cat—the Sabrina candle has arrived and we are spellbound! “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is arriving to Netflix later this month, but boo you can get this candle right now! The scent has notes of patchouli and bergamot. Sabrina 10.5oz Candle, Bijou, $29

7. Faux taxidermy is so chic its kind of creepy. Right now, that’s the vibe we want. Introduce this black faux croc (look-a-like) skin box to your coffee table arrangement and you’re good to haunt. Crocodile Box, Black, Lulu and Georgia, $130

8. Skulls pull double duty year round—not just on October 31st! In fact, a chic gold (Chanel logo embedded) skull wall print can make a fierce statement well past Halloween. Gold Skull Floating Wall Art, 12x12, Dormify, $198

9. We never met a black cat that didn’t clash with our little black dress (and tux). Feed your cat obsession with a spookily illustrated Halloween pillow. Happy Halloween Throw Pillow, by There Will Be Cute, Society6, $30