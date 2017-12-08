10 Christmas Tree Alternatives for Yuletide Rebels

Christmas trees, who needs ‘em? Whomever you blame for the arbitrary tradition of propping up dead trees in our homes, like the deranged plant version of “Weekend at Bernie's” — was it the Pagans? Christians? Germans? Vikings? — as adults, there’s really no need to carry on the environmentally destructive pastime. Behold, here are ten Christmas tree alternatives that will get you out of your holiday rut and give you a new reason for the season.
Christmas cactus
It’s alive and thrivin' and it even has Christmas in its name. It's perfect.
Oh cactus, my cactus
So low maintenance.
Happy Stickmas!
The dogs will love this one.
Wall tree
No room for a tree in your closet of an apartment? Pin some lights and firs onto the wall, and voila!
No room for a tree in your closet of an apartment? Pin some lights and firs onto the wall, and voila!
Invisible tree
You gotta believe it, to see it.
Booze tree
The Christmas tree has been drinking.
Weedmas
Ole St. Willie will love this one.
Ole St. Willie will love this one.
Family (photo) tree
Family is what the holidays are all about, allegedly.
Family is what the holidays are all about, allegedly.
Deadmas
Christmas spirit? I'll show you Christmas spirit.
Tropic of Noel
This is just objectively better.