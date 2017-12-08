10 Christmas Tree Alternatives for Yuletide Rebels

A list for anyone who sees a blue spruce and thinks, “What’s the use?”

Who needs a big dead balsam fir when you could have a little jolly, thriving cactus? Photo via @umbra232 on Instagram.

Christmas trees, who needs ‘em? Whomever you blame for the arbitrary tradition of propping up dead trees in our homes, like the deranged plant version of “Weekend at Bernie's” — was it the Pagans? Christians? Germans? Vikings? — as adults, there’s really no need to carry on the environmentally destructive pastime. Behold, here are ten Christmas tree alternatives that will get you out of your holiday rut and give you a new reason for the season.

Christmas cactus

#christmascactus #blooming A post shared by Rick White (@rgwhite727) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

It’s alive and thrivin' and it even has Christmas in its name. It's perfect.

Oh cactus, my cactus

Trying to get into Christmas spirit is always hard for me, so here’s something to help! #christmascactus #christmas #cactus #funny A post shared by Kevin (@umbra232) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

So low maintenance.

Happy Stickmas!

#christmastreealternative A post shared by Pamela Snyder-Gallagher (@snallagher) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:22am PST

The dogs will love this one.

Wall tree

No room for a tree in your closet of an apartment? Pin some lights and firs onto the wall, and voila!

Invisible tree

As #christmas as we are getting this year! Can't wait to get some pressies under this! #christmastree #christmastreealternative #baubles A post shared by Natasha Hall (@lilithsmumma) on Nov 27, 2014 at 11:14pm PST

You gotta believe it, to see it.

Booze tree

#wine #winebottles #christmastree #christmastreealternative #solocosebelle A post shared by 🌻ᗰᗩᖇYᗩ Tᕼᕮᖇᕮᔕᗩ🌻 (@_misandrica_) on Dec 22, 2015 at 8:07am PST

The Christmas tree has been drinking.

Weedmas

Ole St. Willie will love this one.

Family (photo) tree

Family is what the holidays are all about, allegedly.

Deadmas

#merrychristmas#alternativechristmastree#alternative#mychristmas #humoranthropologico#senseofhumor #nadal#navidad2017#girona#miarbolito #natale#humor#antropology#antropologist#alberoalternativo#locura#luces#luci#lights A post shared by fra (@maria_francescap) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Christmas spirit? I'll show you Christmas spirit.

Tropic of Noel

🎄🌴🎅 #christmastree #palmtree #alternativechristmastree A post shared by Beccy Oldis 🌴 (@beckiboobah) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:12am PST

This is just objectively better.