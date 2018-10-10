Relocating? Here are 5 moving tips to keep in mind

Whether you’re moving for a job relocation or just because you’re ready for a change of scenery, here are some moving tips for picking your next neighborhood before you start packing any boxes. (File)

Moving is never fun, and it can be even more daunting if you’re going far away or to a place you’ve never been before. Whether you’re moving for a job relocation or just because you’re ready for a change of scenery, here are some moving tips for picking your next neighborhood before you start packing any boxes.

Moving tips courtesy of PODS

These moving tips come courtesy of Melissa Pollock, a lifestyle and organization expert from PODS. PODS is a flexible moving and storage company that offers DIY and full-service moves for more than 200 million people in more than 20,000 cities across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Moving Tip 1: Selecting a city

If you’ve got a bit of wanderlust and can choose where you want to next call home, Pollock recommends checking out “best places to live” rankings from resources like U.S. News & World Report or Livability.com.

“These are great because both are compiled using census data and other government data from agencies such as HUD and EPA and survey results from U.S. residents on what they consider most important in a community, such as good schools, low crime rates, affordable amenities, etc,” she said.

Moving Tip 2: Cost of living comparisons

When it comes to thinking about how far your salary will go in a certain city, especially as some are much more expensive than others, Pollock looks to an online cost of living calculator.

“There are a bunch of different options out there, and they can provide a bottom-line look at how much you need to make in your new city,” she said. “Some will even let you compare the cost of a gallon of milk in two places.”

Moving Tip 3: Schools, churches and parks, oh my

While you may not have kids or plan to attend religious services, “home values and property taxes are affected by schools and churches, as well as parks and recreational activities,” Pollock said. “I recommend that you do some research into the schools in the area. If you’re at the stage where you have narrowed it down to a few neighborhoods, check the town or county website, as they often have the current property tax rates listed.”

Moving Tip 4: your cultural needs

Your life in a new city will go beyond your new home, so be sure to check out the area’s cultural scene.



“Look for local artists and markets, music venues and even coffee shops and restaurants,” Pollock suggests. “Check event websites or local newspapers for insight into what’s happening in the area or nearby. Social media is also a great tool for researching a city’s cultural events and community, as most cities have Instagram and Facebook accounts.”

Moving Tip 5: Pay a visit

A pre-move visit to your new neighborhood is definitely something you should do if you’re able, Pollock said.



“There’s no better way to see what’s happening than a firsthand visit, and if you’re already in the area for an onsite job interview, consider stretching out your visit to explore,” she added. “Even if a job is not propelling your move, a weekend getaway at a local hotel, a bed and breakfast or a home rental will provide you with a firsthand view of your potential new home.”