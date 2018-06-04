5 summer outdoor essentials you need for your backyard

Now that Memorial Day is behind us, it's time to dream about backyard barbeques, quick escapes to the shore and friendly badminton matches at the neighbor’s house. Summertime is the season to make the most out of your outdoor living space. Aside from friends, tunes and food, here are our top five outdoor living essentials.

1. Big green EGG

Investing in the increasingly popular EGG ceramic cooking method (available in sizes mini to 2XL) is investing in your guests’ taste buds (seriously, they’ll be impressed). Whether you’re dreaming of a juicy sirloin, perfectly roasted chicken or fire-stone cooked pizza, your wish is the Egg’s command.

Available on Amazon, $240

2. Outdoor speakers

Music can make any seasonal gathering more enjoyable. Instead of a bulky boom box sitting on the nearby window seal, opt for something more discrete. Introducing speaker rocks, available in a variety of shapes, natural colors and sizes. Surely, these rocks will be rocking with summertime jams.

Available at Outdoor Speaker Depot, $114

3. Corn hole set

True, badminton may be fun and backyard volleyball is quite thrilling, but a friendly corn hole toss is even better. Not only will this palm printed corn hole set by DenyDesigns brighten up your patio, it’ll bring hours of entertainment to any picnic you host. If pink palms aren’t your thing, perhaps, this nautical whale printed corn hole set is more suitable.

Available at DenyDesigns, $229-$300

4. Umbrellas

Whether you’re seeking extra sun protection or looking to add a certain je ne sais quoi to your terrace, there’s an umbrella for that. Frill seekers can seek shade underneath the most aesthetically pleasing pink and white umbrella from One Kings Lane. Those avoiding the sun’s harmful UV rays can find protective shade underneath the with Hayneedle's coral coast umbrella that has up 200 hours of UV protection woven into the fabric.

Available at One Kings Lane, $495; Hayneedle, $60

5. Patio tableware

What you dine on outdoors is different than what you eat off of indoors. Outdoor cutlery should be bright, fun, durabl and playful. Thankfully, H&M's whimsical watermelon, pineapple and lemon prints have been stamped on plenty of melamine tableware and ice-tea pitchers. Lemonade anyone?

Available at H&M, $4-$10