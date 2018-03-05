Want to view the best possible homes on Airbnb? Introducing Airbnb Plus

It’s been a decade since Airbnb started in 2008. And now, they’ve created Airbnb Plus: a new service for all-star rentals that meet a 100-point quality checklist. Here's what you need to know.
What is Airbnb Plus?
"Airbnb Plus is a new selection of only the highest quality homes with hosts who are known for great reviews and attention to detail," the company wrote in a Facebook post.
This means, whether it’s a chic flat in London or a modern Milan home, the kitchen is stocked with cooking essentials, the décor is on point and all appliances are up to par and working. Plus, customers will also have access to a fast-acting, reliable support team if need be.
Airbnb's chief executive, Brian Chesky, told The New York Times that since starting in 2008, "we have evolved, but we think we can go much further and offer something for everyone. Some travelers want predictability and certain comforts, and Airbnb Plus will give them these."
To set the standards for this list of premium homes, Chesky said that Airbnb owners with the highest ratings were asked "what they did to earn those ratings and [we] discovered that they all had well-stocked homes and delivered a consistent experience to their guests."
Watch the video below for more:
For renters:
How do I get my home on Airbnb Plus?
Hosts must apply to have their homes accepted, and Airbnb will send a photographer to inspect away.
As a host, you must be rated 4.8 or higher, and your home will be checked for "100+ things that guests told us they love," which includes unique style and "must-have amenities" like coffee (good call there).
A home can even lose its Airbnb Plus status if it doesn’t remain consistent with its quality control and ratings.
All Airbnb Plus homes are verified to include a long list of amenities. They're also beautiful, featuring thoughtful, one-of-a-kind design. This eclectic house a few blocks from the Abbot Kinney shopping district blends midcentury and Moroccan touches into one beguiling package. And because treasures like this shouldn't be hard to unlock, the place—like every Airbnb Plus home—offers a smooth, easy check-in process.
"Those who want to get an Airbnb Plus status must maintain the interior and exterior of their properties all the time," a Vayoo blog post on the service reads. "Every appliance in your home must be working properly, your home must have a high level of security (window and door locks), and you must keep every space from your yard to your bedroom clean and well-organized."
Need help styling? Watch this video:
For rentees:
How do I know if an Airbnb is on Airbnb Plus?
It’s simple! Just look for the "PLUS" badge under the listing.
Where are these Airbnb Plus homes?
This new service is debuting with over 2,000 homes, according to The New York Times, and for now, it's limited to 13 cities such as Toronto, Milan, Shanghai and Los Angeles. However, these numbers will reportedly raise to 75,000+ in over 50 cities by the end of this year.
Does this mean an Airbnb Plus home costs more?
Yes. The New York Times reports that the average nightly rate of a standard Airbnb is $100. A rental on Airbnb Plus goes for an average nightly rate of $200.
But just think — you’ll get to wake up in a room like this:
This Hill Country suite perched above Wild Basin is every bit as cozy as it looks. Every Airbnb Plus home is verifed to ensure that it has over 100 qualities and features guests love, including the most comfortable beds and bedding.
Or bathe away the day’s adventures in this:
Airbnb Plus homes offer all the comforts of home, plus more. This big brick house just west of downtown embraces the "more" part, with four levels full of premium amenities and thoughtful design touches. But as with every Airbnb Plus home, the real key here is a host whose commitment to providing a welcoming space is as deep as this tub.
It could be a plus for sure.