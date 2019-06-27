Amazon Prime Day 2019 is right around the corner and if you’re a Prime member who frequently uses the service to shop for items, then you don’t want to miss this special day to take advantage of special deals and benefits.

Before we get into exactly when is Amazon Prime Day 2019 is, you may not know what Amazon Prime Day is or how you can take advantage of extra discounts and deals with your membership.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the company’s special annual shopping day that is exclusive to Prime subscribers. The special shopping holiday started in 2015 when the company celebrated it’s 20th birthday, according to Game Spot. Since then, Prime members treat this event like Black Friday and Cyber Monday and take advantage of thousands of sale items in the middle of July.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals

While it is uncertain of what retailers will have the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals, Prime members will be able to take advantage of thousands of discounts across across all shopping categories including home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, toys, and electronics. Expect to see great discounts on tech items such as 4K TVs and Amazon products such as Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire. Amazon Musicw will also stream a special Prime Day concert for members to watcch live on July 10 on Prime Video. The concert includes live performances by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. You can check out all the deals and special offers for Amazon Prime Day 2019, visit the official event page.

So, when is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts on Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST) and run through July 16.

According to Amazon, this will be the first time that Prime Day will run for 48 hours, giving members more time to take advantage of online shopping deals. Last year’s Prime Day was 36 hours.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 tips and tricks

According to Amazon, there are ways you can make sure you don’t miss any deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019. For starters, you can set up Amazon Assistant on your desktop computer to find deals, compare products and track orders.

If you have the Amazon app, you can set it up to receive notifications when Amazon Prime Day sneak peek deals start by tapping the “Watch this deal” button in the app. Make sure your mobile device’s notification setting for the Amazon app is switched on. According to Amazon, you can also search “Sneak Peek” within the app to find early discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Amazon membership price 2019

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you might be wondering how much it costs to join. The annual price for an Amazon Prime membership is $119, but you can get yourself a one-month membership for $13. First time members can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial by signing up and students can receive a free six-month trial.