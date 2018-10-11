Anne Frank's Diary now comes as a graphic novel

Anne writes to "Kitty" about the world outside as she imagines it.

For two years, between 1942 and 1944, Anne Frank documented "secret" life hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam home. These writings were originally developed into a book, The Diary of a Young Girl — also known as The Diary of Anne Frank, or simply Anne Frank's Diary — in 1947.

Since, there have been various screenplay, print and film adaptations. Now, a first-ever graphic novel, entitled "Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation," has hit shelves.

The project reportedly came out overseas in Israel and parts of Europe last year, but Random House imprint Pantheon just released an English version earlier this month.

It’s written by Israeli film director Ari Folman with pictures by David Polonsky, an award-winning children’s illustrator who worked on Folman’s autobiographical animated film, Waltz with Bashir.

"A timeless story rediscovered by each new generation, The Diary of a Young Girl stands without peer," reads the description of Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation on Pantheon’s website. "For both young readers and adults it continues to capture the remarkable spirit of Anne Frank, who for a time survived the worst horror the modern world has seen—and who remained triumphantly and heartbreakingly human throughout her ordeal."

The description continues, "Adapted by Ari Folman, illustrated by David Polonsky, and authorized by the Anne Frank Foundation in Basel, this is the first graphic edition of The Diary and includes extensive quotation directly from the definitive edition. It remains faithful to the original, while the stunning illustrations interpret and add layers of visual meaning and immediacy to this classic work of Holocaust literature."

Folman is working on an animated film version of this graphic novel, reportedly set for release next year.

The author said during an interview with Haaertz.com that he and Polonsky wanted the graphic novel to be very vivid and "nothing you [would] expect from a Holocaust story because Anne was clever, was very edgy, was funny as hell…" (As we saw in newly discovered diary pages released earlier this year.)

"For me, I think the most moving picture to draw was of Anne as she imagines herself in the future," Polonsky said. "It broke my heart to see the loss of the potential. She would [have] become an amazing writer and an amazing person."

Anne and her family were deported to Auschwitz on August 4, 1944. The following year she died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, three months before her 16th birthday.

A look inside Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation

In the image below from Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, Anne is seen speaking to her imaginary friend Kitty, her diary personified.

For more pages from Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, courtesy of Pantheon and Anne Frank Fonds Basel, click through the gallery above.

Where to buy Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation

You can purchase Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation on Amazon. Currently, hardcover costs $16.48. Paperback is $18.03.

Barnes and Noble is also selling the book for $22.46, and Indie Bound is selling it for $24.95.

Other retailers include Walmart ($16.48), Target ($16.48) and Powell’s ($24.95).

"The Graphic Diary is the perfect solution for the next generation," Folman told BBC. "To reach the readers of the diary you also have to find their language — more people will get to know the story. Period."