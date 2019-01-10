Apple's Live Listen feature can let you hear conversations from a distance

Apple's Live Listen feature can be used to spy on someone in the next room if you own a pair of AirPods.

The AirPods Live Listen tool is included with a recent iOS 12 updates and is designed to be an accessibility feature to help people with hearing impairments but some using the AirPods Live Listen feature to listen to what’s going on in the next room.

What is Apple Live Listen?

The Live Listen feature was created for people who have trouble hearing or use iPhone compatible hearing aids. According to apple, Live Listen “can help you hear a conversation in a noisy room or hear someone speaking from across the room.” You must pair your iPhone compatible hearing aids via Bluetooth and enable the Live Listen tool in your iPhone’s accessibility settings to use the feature. Your iPhone becomes a remote microphone, giving you the ability to pick up sound in noisy conditions.

If you have trouble hearing or use an Apple approved hearing aid, you can learn how to activate Live Listen on Apple’s support page. However, if you want to use Live Listen with your AirPods, continue reading.

AirPods Live Listen: How to set it up on your iPhone

Some people are using the Live Listen feature with Apple AirPods to secretly listen to conversations in the room they’re in, or by placing the phone in one room and listening to a conversation from another room. The revelation was discovered on social media and has since gone viral. Here’s how to activate Live Listen on your iPhone.

Make sure your Apple AirPods are connected to your iPhone.

— Tap Settings

— Tap Control Center

— Tap Customize Controls

— Tap Hearing to add the feature to your Control Center

Swipe up to access your Control Center and you should see an icon that looks like an ear.

Tap the icon. You should see a screen that shows your AirPods battery life and the Live Listen feature below it. Tap to switch it on and your iPhone's microphone will pick up sounds that you can hear through your connected AirPods.

Adjust the volume settings on your phone to make sure it’s set at a comfortable level.

If your mission is to pick up someone's conversation, you can activate this feature and conveniently place your iPhone somewhere and step out of the room.

The feature still works even when your screen goes dark, but you’ll probably want to put your phone face down and out of site if your goal is to be sneaky.

While Apple’s Live Listen feature can assist people who have trouble hearing or enhance the listening experience of a speech or live performance, it can also be used in other ways. And in case you’re wondering, the range for AirPods is around 30 feet, but you could lose some range if you're device is in another room.