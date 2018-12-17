Christmas is right around the corner and people are planning to spend the special holiday opening gifts and spreading holiday cheer on Christmas Day. If your plans include rocking around the Christmas tree with an adult beverage in hand, you might be wondering one thing on as you make plans for the day: Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day? Here’s what you need to know to make sure your bar is stocked with what you need to go in your boozy holiday cocktail or Christmas cake recipe.

Are liquor stores open on Christmas?

If all you want for Christmas is a bottle of rum, or if you’re planning to visit family and want to make sure you don’t show up at your relative’s Christmas dinner empty-handed, you might need to get to the liquor store on Christmas Day to have something to go with your egg nog or cider while you’re opening your new winter sweater. And if you don't celebrate Christmas, you might want to prepare ahead of time to avoid any disappointment if you're looking to buy booze on December 25.

Liquor stores open on Christmas Day by state

So, are liquor stores on Christmas Day? Much like Thanksgiving, there are some liquor stores open on Christmas Day depending on what state you’re in. In some states, liquor stores are not open on Christmas due to local and state regulations, while other privately owned shops are open for business on December 25.

Here’s a quick list of what liquor stores are open on Christmas Day by state so you can make sure you’re alcohol stash stays stocked if your Christmas gathering gets a little too festive.

This list only pertains to liquor stores. Beer and wine can still be purchased on Christmas Day.

Alabama — Closed

Alaska — Open

Arizona — Open

Arkansas — Closed

California — Open

Colorado — Closed

Connecticut — Closed

Delaware — Closed

Florida — Open

Georgia — Closed

Hawaii — Open

Idaho — Closed

Illinois — Open

Indiana — Open

Iowa — Open

Kansas — Closed

Kentucky — Open, depending on county

Louisiana — Open / Closed: Some parishes restrict liquor sales on Christmas

Maine — Open

Maryland — Open, depending on what county

Massachusetts — Closed

Michigan — Open

Minnesota —Closed

Mississippi — Closed

Missouri — Open

Montana — Open

Nebraska — Open

Nevada — Open

New Hampshire — Closed

New Jersey — Open

New Mexico — Closed

New York — Closed

North Carolina — Closed

North Dakota — Closed

Ohio — Closed

Oklahoma — Closed

Oregon — Open

Pennsylvania — State operated liquor stores are closed

Rhode Island — Closed

South Carolina — Closed

South Dakota — Closed

Tennessee — Closed

Texas — Closed

Utah — Closed

Vermont — Open

Virginia — Closed

Washington — Open

West Virginia — Open

Wisconsin — Open

Wyoming — Yes