Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day?
If you're looking to liven up your Christmas, you'll need to make sure liquor stores are open on December 25 first.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 17, 2018
Christmas is right around the corner and people are planning to spend the special holiday opening gifts and spreading holiday cheer on Christmas Day. If your plans include rocking around the Christmas tree with an adult beverage in hand, you might be wondering one thing on as you make plans for the day: Are liquor stores open on Christmas Day? Here’s what you need to know to make sure your bar is stocked with what you need to go in your boozy holiday cocktail or Christmas cake recipe.
If all you want for Christmas is a bottle of rum, or if you’re planning to visit family and want to make sure you don’t show up at your relative’s Christmas dinner empty-handed, you might need to get to the liquor store on Christmas Day to have something to go with your egg nog or cider while you’re opening your new winter sweater. And if you don't celebrate Christmas, you might want to prepare ahead of time to avoid any disappointment if you're looking to buy booze on December 25.
So, are liquor stores on Christmas Day? Much like Thanksgiving, there are some liquor stores open on Christmas Day depending on what state you’re in. In some states, liquor stores are not open on Christmas due to local and state regulations, while other privately owned shops are open for business on December 25.
Here’s a quick list of what liquor stores are open on Christmas Day by state so you can make sure you’re alcohol stash stays stocked if your Christmas gathering gets a little too festive.
This list only pertains to liquor stores. Beer and wine can still be purchased on Christmas Day.
Alabama — Closed
Alaska — Open
Arizona — Open
Arkansas — Closed
California — Open
Colorado — Closed
Connecticut — Closed
Delaware — Closed
Florida — Open
Georgia — Closed
Hawaii — Open
Idaho — Closed
Illinois — Open
Indiana — Open
Iowa — Open
Kansas — Closed
Kentucky — Open, depending on county
Louisiana — Open / Closed: Some parishes restrict liquor sales on Christmas
Maine — Open
Maryland — Open, depending on what county
Massachusetts — Closed
Michigan — Open
Minnesota —Closed
Mississippi — Closed
Missouri — Open
Montana — Open
Nebraska — Open
Nevada — Open
New Hampshire — Closed
New Jersey — Open
New Mexico — Closed
New York — Closed
North Carolina — Closed
North Dakota — Closed
Ohio — Closed
Oklahoma — Closed
Oregon — Open
Pennsylvania — State operated liquor stores are closed
Rhode Island — Closed
South Carolina — Closed
South Dakota — Closed
Tennessee — Closed
Texas — Closed
Utah — Closed
Vermont — Open
Virginia — Closed
Washington — Open
West Virginia — Open
Wisconsin — Open
Wyoming — Yes