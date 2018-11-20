Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?
If you're planning to enjoy adult beverages on Turkey Day, you need to make sure liquor stores are open first.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 20, 2018 Updated : November 20, 2018
Thanksgiving is almost here and many people are planning to spend time with friends and family. If your Thanksgiving Day plans also include enjoying an adult beverage or two, you might be wondering one thing as you make your last minute Turkey Day plans: are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know to make sure your bar is fully stocked or you don’t show up at your family or friends’ house empty handed.
If you're hosting Thanksgiving at your home you may have begun preparing for all the festivities days ahead of time. If you’re the type who waits until the very last minute to do everything (we’re not judging), or you anticipate having to make a last minute trip to the liquor store on Thanksgiving because everyone is enjoying themselves too much, you need to know if you’re going to be covered or if you should buy all your liquor the day before Thanksgiving.
So, are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Some liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving and other holidays due to local and state regulations, while some privately owned stores can choose to be open or not on Turkey Day.
Note: This list only pertains to liquor stores. In many cases, beer and wine can still be purchased on Thanksgiving Day.
Alabama — Closed
Alaska — Open
Arizona — Open
Arkansas — Open
California — Open
Colorado — Open
Connecticut — Closed
Delaware — Closed
Florida — Open
Georgia— Open
Hawaii — Open
Idaho — Closed
Illinois — Open
Indiana — Open
Iowa — Open
Kansas — Closed
Kentucky — Open
Louisiana — Open / Closed: Some parishes restrict liquor sales on Thanksgiving
Maine — Open
Maryland — Open
Massachusetts — Closed
Michigan — Open
Minnesota — Closed
Mississippi — Closed
Missouri — Open
Montana — Closed
Nebraska — Open
Nevada — Open
New Hampshire — Closed
New Jersey — Open
New Mexico — Open
New York — Open
North Carolina — Closed
North Dakota — Closed
Ohio — Closed
Oklahoma — Closed
Oregon — Some are open
Pennsylvania — State operated liquor stores are closed
Rhode Island — Closed
South Carolina — Open
Tennessee — Closed
Texas — Closed
Utah — Closed
Vermont — Open
Virginia — Closed
Washington — Open
West Virginia — Open
Wisconsin — Open
Wyoming — Open
The rules about alcohol and whether liquor stores are open on holidays can get complicated because they can differ from state to state. The best way to find out the most updated alcohol law information is to contact your state’s official alcohol control board.