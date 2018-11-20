Lifestyle

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?

If you're planning to enjoy adult beverages on Turkey Day, you need to make sure liquor stores are open first.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 20, 2018 Updated : November 20, 2018
Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Well, it all depends on where you live. 

Thanksgiving is almost here and many people are planning to spend time with friends and family. If your Thanksgiving Day plans also include enjoying an adult beverage or two, you might be wondering one thing as you make your last minute Turkey Day plans: are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?  Here’s what you need to know to make sure your bar is fully stocked or you don’t show up at your family or friends’ house empty handed. 

 

If you're hosting Thanksgiving at your home you may have begun preparing for all the festivities days ahead of time. If you’re the type who waits until the very last minute to do everything (we’re not judging), or you anticipate having to make a last minute trip to the liquor store on Thanksgiving because everyone is enjoying themselves too much, you need to know if you’re going to be covered or if you should buy all your liquor the day before Thanksgiving. 

 

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? It depends on where you live.

 

Liquor stores open on Thanksgiving by state

So, are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Some liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving and other holidays due to local and state regulations, while some privately owned stores can choose to be open or not on Turkey Day. 

 

Note: This list only pertains to liquor stores. In many cases, beer and wine can still be purchased on Thanksgiving Day. 

 

Alabama — Closed

Alaska  — Open

Arizona — Open       

Arkansas — Open    

California — Open   

Colorado — Open    

Connecticut — Closed         

Delaware — Closed 

Florida — Open        

Georgia— Open        

Hawaii — Open         

Idaho — Closed        

Illinois — Open         

Indiana — Open      

Iowa — Open           

Kansas — Closed     

Kentucky — Open   

Louisiana — Open / Closed: Some parishes restrict liquor sales on Thanksgiving

Maine — Open         

Maryland — Open   

Massachusetts — Closed     

Michigan — Open    

Minnesota — Closed

Mississippi — Closed

Missouri — Open     

Montana — Closed

Nebraska — Open  

Nevada — Open  

New Hampshire — Closed

New Jersey — Open  

New Mexico — Open  

New York — Open  

North Carolina — Closed

North Dakota — Closed       

Ohio — Closed

Oklahoma — Closed

Oregon  — Some are open

Pennsylvania — State operated liquor stores are closed

Rhode Island — Closed       

South Carolina — Open      

Tennessee — Closed           

Texas — Closed

Utah — Closed         

Vermont — Open     

Virginia — Closed

Washington — Open           

West Virginia — Open         

Wisconsin — Open  

Wyoming — Open    

The rules about alcohol and whether liquor stores are open on holidays can get complicated because they can differ from state to state. The best way to find out the most updated alcohol law information is to contact your state’s official alcohol control board.

