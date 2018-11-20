Thanksgiving is almost here and many people are planning to spend time with friends and family. If your Thanksgiving Day plans also include enjoying an adult beverage or two, you might be wondering one thing as you make your last minute Turkey Day plans: are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Here’s what you need to know to make sure your bar is fully stocked or you don’t show up at your family or friends’ house empty handed.

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?

If you're hosting Thanksgiving at your home you may have begun preparing for all the festivities days ahead of time. If you’re the type who waits until the very last minute to do everything (we’re not judging), or you anticipate having to make a last minute trip to the liquor store on Thanksgiving because everyone is enjoying themselves too much, you need to know if you’re going to be covered or if you should buy all your liquor the day before Thanksgiving.

Liquor stores open on Thanksgiving by state

So, are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving? Some liquor stores are closed on Thanksgiving and other holidays due to local and state regulations, while some privately owned stores can choose to be open or not on Turkey Day.

Note: This list only pertains to liquor stores. In many cases, beer and wine can still be purchased on Thanksgiving Day.

Alabama — Closed

Alaska — Open

Arizona — Open

Arkansas — Open

California — Open

Colorado — Open

Connecticut — Closed

Delaware — Closed

Florida — Open

Georgia— Open

Hawaii — Open

Idaho — Closed

Illinois — Open

Indiana — Open

Iowa — Open

Kansas — Closed

Kentucky — Open

Louisiana — Open / Closed: Some parishes restrict liquor sales on Thanksgiving

Maine — Open

Maryland — Open

Massachusetts — Closed

Michigan — Open

Minnesota — Closed

Mississippi — Closed

Missouri — Open

Montana — Closed

Nebraska — Open

Nevada — Open

New Hampshire — Closed

New Jersey — Open

New Mexico — Open

New York — Open

North Carolina — Closed

North Dakota — Closed

Ohio — Closed

Oklahoma — Closed

Oregon — Some are open

Pennsylvania — State operated liquor stores are closed

Rhode Island — Closed

South Carolina — Open

Tennessee — Closed

Texas — Closed

Utah — Closed

Vermont — Open

Virginia — Closed

Washington — Open

West Virginia — Open

Wisconsin — Open

Wyoming — Open

The rules about alcohol and whether liquor stores are open on holidays can get complicated because they can differ from state to state. The best way to find out the most updated alcohol law information is to contact your state’s official alcohol control board.