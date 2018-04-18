The popular encrypted chat app lets you communicate with people from around the world, but are the calls free?

A lot of people use the WhatsApp messenger to communicate with friends. You can also use it like a phone to speak to people, but are WhatsApp calls free?

More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp, the popular, standalone messenger app which is owned by Facebook. Unlike Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp data is encrypted by default. This means, when you chat and send files to someone, your data remains private. With Facebook Messenger, you need to enable a setting called “Secret Conversation” to make sure your messages are completely private and not scanned by Facebook for any content that violates its community rules.

The WhatsApp privacy and security features are what make this app popular for anyone who wants to chat and communicate with people online. According to WhatsApp, the app is built with end-to-end encryption, meaning that everything you share on the app remains secure and private. According to the company, it doesn’t store any of your private messages, documents, videos, etc. on their servers.

Another popular feature on the WhatsApp app is the ability to make phone and video calls through the app similar to Skype. While it is easy to call someone and talk to someone in another country, but are WhatsApp calls free for everyone or does it depend on what country you’re using the app from?

Are WhatsApp calls free?

WhatsApp calls utilize Voice over IP technology that enables users to make phone calls using an Internet connection, rather than a cellular network.

As long as your mobile device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, your WhatsApp calls are free.

If you’re using cellular service to use the WhatsApp then mobile data charges will apply.

Note: You can’t access 911 or other emergency service numbers via the WhatsApp app.

Are WhatsApp calls free for everyone in the world

If your mobile device connects to a Wi-Fi network and your service provider doesn’t have data limits or overage charges, all WhatsApp calls are free. Due to regulations, there are some countries that WhatsApp Calling isn’t available.

Can you record WhatsApp calls?

WhatsApp does not offer the ability to record phone calls in the app, but if you’re looking for that kind of feature, a simple Google search will lead you to a few third-party apps that will allow you to record WhatsApp calls.