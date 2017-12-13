8 host gifts that will make you the best guest at the holiday party

You, very important reader, surely have a whole bundle of holiday parties to attend. While bringing booze is pretty standard for any well-socialized guest, why not add in something a little extra this season? Here are eight ideas for thoughtful, outside-of-the-box gifts that will impress any host — and are sure to get you invited back.
This festive plant with Christmas-red blossoms will give life to any holiday party. Plus, it will be a bright spot amid the host’s morning-after party clean up. $3.98, lowes.com.
What's better than a bouquet of roses? Why, a bouquet of blooming tea roses. When each bundle of dried tea leaves steeps in hot water, it blooms into an edible flower. (We saw it in a movie.) Post-magic act, it's a warm bev. for your host to enjoy on any blustery winter day. $21.95, Amazon.com.
Set up your pal for a 2018 filled with more flavorful concoctions with this selection of five 1.7 oz bottles of flavored bitters (Smoked Chili, Aromatic, Citrus, Orange, Ginger). $34.95, hellacocktail.co
Old Hollywood Round Circles Coasters
This four pack of throwback ceramic coasters will jazz up any old coffee table. $21.99, Wayfair.com
Who doesn’t love a fresh spruce-scented candle over the holidays? This hand-poured soy candle comes in an amber jar that — BONUS — you can re-use once the candle burns out. $17, pfcandleco.com
A simple, good-smelling essential oil blend can be used as a body or face mister, air freshener, linen spray, and more. Make your own, or gift this four-ounce Zum lavender-lemon mist. $9.95, target.com
This 12 oz tin of “double dark” hot chocolate will set up your friend for a cozy and joyful holidays. $15.95, Williams-sonoma.com.
Vintage rose-colored tumblers add a bit of class to any beverage — enough to make your friends forget it's just seltzer and lime in there during their Drynuary detox. $16, comingsoonnewyork.com