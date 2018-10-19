Natural Museum's best wildlife photos of the year
By Daniel Casillas, Metro World News
Published : October 19, 2018 Updated : October 19, 2018
Jen Guyton, Germany / U.S.
One night, over deep water, Michael was following a flying fish. By day, they move extraordinarily fast, but at night they swim slowly just below the surface. He tried various shutter and flash settings, all the while keeping track of his small subject.
Michael Patrick O’Neill, United States
Black and White. From the garden of his hotel, Jan noticed that when the hummingbirds rotated around this plant’s spikes, and closed their tails for a moment, a beautiful cross appeared. From the low position of his wheelchair, it took him two half days to get the perfect shot.
Jan van der Greef, The Netherlands
Animals in Their Environment. The sea was relatively calm when Cristobal launched his drone from a small rubber dinghy in the Errera Channel of the Antarctic Peninsula. Rising above the sea, the drone revealed a small ice floe spilling over with crabeater seals.
Cristobal Serrano, Spain
Grand title winner. As the group of Qinling golden snub-nosed monkeys jumped from tree to tree, Marsel struggled to keep up, slipping and stumbling over logs. Gradually he learned to predict their behaviour, and captured this male and female resting.
Marsel van Oosten, The Netherlands
The Natural History Museum’s prestigious annual competition sees the world’s most talented photographers competing for the top prize.
This year, Dutch snapper Marsel van Oosten was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year for his image ‘The Golden Couple,’ featuring a great portrait of two golden snub-nosed monkeys reclining in their forest home, at the Qinling Mountains of central China.
