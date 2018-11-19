The best Black Friday deals 2018 for Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Don’t go into holiday shopping blind. Here's the lowdown on some of the best Black Friday deals 2018 offered by Best Buy, Walmart, Target and some of the major chains, both in store and online. Individual store hours may vary, so remember to check ahead.

Best Black Friday deals 2018 for Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Black Friday deals 2018: Best Buy

The electronics retailer is offering gamers $30 off many brands. Own “Coco,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Black Panther” Blu-rays and DVDs for just $6.99 each. Prices on certain Samsung Galaxy phones will be reduced by $300. Laptops will be discounted by $130-$200. The iPad mini will be reduced by $150 and TVs large and small have $200-$300 off. Some store’s Black Friday sales start at 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thanksgiving night.

Black Friday deals 2018: H&M

The Swedish high street style fashion retailer has 30 percent off items throughout its men’s, women’s and children’s clothing departments, both in store and online, the latter starting at midnight on Thanksgiving night. The Black Friday sale is extended over Saturday and Sunday with extra deals marking down certain merchandise by up to 70 percent off the ticket price.

Black Friday deals 2018: Indochino

This menswear store known for its affordable, chic tailored suits has Black Friday discounts of up to 70 percent in its showrooms and online. Suits starting at $289 (regularly $799); shirt bundles of three discounted by $20; and two pairs of chinos have savings of $30 off the regular price. Indochino. For online purchases use the code BLKFRI.

Black Friday deals 2018: Old Navy

Find discounts of 40 percent or more off everything, even already discounted items, both online and in stores. Alongside the sizable discounts taken off at checkout, there are such irresistible stocking stuffers as silly seasonal socks for a buck a pair. Old Navy begins its Black Friday shopping extravaganza at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday deals 2018: Target

Get ready for low pricing, including TVs under $300, plus half price on "Madden 19," "Density 2" and other video games. T-shirts start at $3, sleepwear at $5 and sweaters at $10. Skip the pay line and pay via Target team members dotted about the store with mobile checkout devices. Also, spend $50 in store or online or scan the wallet feature in the Target app in stores on Black Friday to receive a 20 percent off coupon, redeemable from Nov. 27 through Dec. 8. Stores are open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving night through 1 a.m. on Black Friday morning.

Black Friday deals 2018: Walmart

Black Friday shopping begins in stores at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving with Walmart’s first-ever Light Up Black Friday free coffee and cookies party for customers. Thus, fueled-up, the bargain shopping ensues in earnest. Among the many discounted items is the iPad Sixth Generation with $80 off, get a Pac-Man or Galaga retro arcade machine at $50 off, or a Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones at $50 off. There’s much more on offer and the Check Out With Me service allows payment via available associates in each department.