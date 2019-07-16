Amazon Prime Day is almost over and if you’re someone who only wanted to become a member to take advantage of sale items for Amazon Prime Day, you may want to learn how to cancel your Amazon Prime account.

There’s no secret that Amazon is the leader when it comes to online retail. According to a 2019 Consumer Intelligence Research study, Amazon reached 101 million subscribers in January. Amazon’s annual sale event, Amazon Prime Day, allows its members to buy items at major discounted prices. This year’s Prime Day is for two days.

While the annual Amazon Prime Day sales event gives members access to huge savings for goods, the world’s biggest online retailer hopes to retain new members and keep them paying for a subscription.

Aside from wanting to cancel your Amazon account because you only wanted to join to take advantage of Prime Day, you may consider canceling your Amazon account to stand in solidarity with warehouse workers who claim they are working in inhumane working conditions.

CNBC reports that workers at an Amazon distribution center located in Shakopee, Minnesota walked off the job during the Amazon Prime Day event to protest against what they have described as unsafe working conditions and poor wage practices. CNBC also notes that this is the first time Amazon workers have gone on strike during Amazon Prime Day, which is considered to be one of the companies biggest sales events of the year.

On Monday, protesters gathered in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's apartment to raise awareness about Amazon's connection with the United States Department of Homeland Security. The Washington Post reported that the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency uses facial recognition technology to scan millions of driver's licenses as part of President's Trump's mission to track down immigrants. The Department of Homeland Security uses Amazon cloud technology to store some of the databases used to find immigrants in the country.

Cancelling Amazon Prime

Cancelling Amazon Prime is not as complicated as you may think. Here’s how you can cancel your Amazon Prime account easily without having to worry about paying for the next membership fee.

1. To end your Amazon Prime membership, first log in to your account.

2. Click Account & Lists at the top right of the page

3. Click Prime on the Your Account page

4. On the next page, click the End Membership and Benefits located located in the Membership Management section.

Follow the instructions and confirm you want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership or click this link to take you directly to the cancellation page.

Canceling Amazon Prime membership and getting a refund