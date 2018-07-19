Become a master coder with these web engineering online degrees

One of the most sought after jobs today is working in web engineering or what is better known as “coding”. Have a knowledge and mastery of this new kind of digital alchemy can almost guarantee success in your job search with one of the more desirable salaries you can find.Other than this projected growth and more than attractive salary — this position is perfect for those who would like to work remotely. Because if you have access to a laptop and your company’s network, chances are your job will give you access to code from home if you choose to. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could learn the basics of coding from home as well? Well, you can with these coding and web engineering online degrees.

But first, let’s talk about how great a coder salary really is and if there will actually be a job waiting for you when you earn your degree. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 90% of of all web developers make an average salary of $122,320 per year with the industry adding around 15% more jobs between the years of 2014 and 2024. This means that there will be room for people with coding skills as time goes by.

University of Maryland University College - Online degrees

With programs like “Introduction to Interactive Design”, “Fundamentals of Digital Media”, and many advance courses available — the online Digital Media and Web Technology Bachelor's Degree through University of Maryland University College (UMUC) has everything you will need in order to kickstart your career in web engineering. Plus, with their staff of well connected professors in the realms of government and private industry available to you — you will gain a sense of how each of these worlds operate all while learning at the comfort of your own home.

For more information on this program visit umuc.edu/academic-programs.

DeVry University - Online degrees

DeVry University offers a flexible online associates degree in web development that will help you to understand the ins and outs of overall website creation and maintenance. This program focuses on learning popular industry standard software and will help you to prepare to ace the Adobe Certified Associate exam that will open up many doors for you in this burgeoning industry.

For more information on this program visit get-started.devry.edu/.

Baker College - Online degrees

One of the first school’s in the country to offer their full curriculum online, Baker College has been a leader in understanding that the everyday person’s desire to learn on their own schedule. The college offers a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Sciences with concentrations in Computer Information System, Database Technology and Mobile Application Software. To take your skills in web engineering and coding into a completely different realm, you could apply to the school’s Game Software Development program. This completely online Bachelor of Science degree will teach you how to create computer and video game animation all while sitting feet away from your own video gaming device. Well, isn’t that convenient?

For more information on Baker College’s many online degrees, visit discover.baker.edu/online.