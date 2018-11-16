What are the best companies to work for in the U.S.?

Every year, the popular job search site Zippia releases their comprehensive list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For in America. Many of the usual suspects are included in this year’s list. But, the companies that top their list for 2018 may not be the ones that you would normally guess. Here are the companies that made their top ten this year…

Zippia’s 2018 Top 10 Best Companies to Work For in America

1. Baker McKenzie

2. Chevron

3. American Honda Motor

4. Exxon Mobil

5. MAERSK LINE

6. BP America, Inc.

7. Eli Lilly and Company

8. Frontier Communications

9. AbbVie

10. Twitter

So what goes into the decision making process in choosing these companies? Well, unlike most job search sites that may have some outside influences that weigh into their rankings that charge companies to be considered or use employee ratings, Zippia chooses to look at the facts and stay as objective as possible.



“The way that we kind of approached our company rankings was with the same sort of mindset of wanting to provide a data-driven list that would be objective rather than something that would be based on employer reviews that would be subjective,” explained Drew Walters, a marketing strategist with Zippia. “We tried to figure out some of the shortcomings that some of these lists usually have.”



By taking this approach, Zippia uses three different characteristics to rank each company. The first is the company's overall financial health. This comes from a calculation of the company’s overall revenue stream and the total number of years it has been around so that they can gage a sense of its overall stability. The second factor is how competitive each salary is for every position. The last factor is the overall diversity of the company. For this, Zippia not only looks into the gender and ethnic diversity of a company but also the difference in educational backgrounds and the diversity of political opinions and contributions a company has made in the past.



With all of these different factors, the list not only includes some big names like Twitter and Exxon Mobil but some lesser-known names like Baker McKenzie and MAERSK LINE. Walters believes that by taking such an objective approach, Zippia was able to look past the name recognition of some of these larger companies to inform job seekers of some other truly great places to work.



“Obviously, you are going to see a lot of brand names and well-recognized names on the list,” says Walters. “But, the whole goal is to hopefully give job seekers a list of the best companies objectively. Maybe give some exposure to some companies that are really great places to work, that they have never heard before. But, are sitting next to some companies that they have heard of before.”