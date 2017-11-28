Celtics and GE Foundation launch mobile STEM lab

The Boston Celtics and the GE Foundation have formed a new partnership in order to help bring more access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) training for middle school students in Massachusetts. With the launch of their brand new “Brilliant Career Play” mobile STEM lab, students will now have the chance to learn and master advanced tech skills, giving them a huge leg up as they look for jobs in innovative and competitive industries.

The program was designed after the success of the similar “Brilliant Career Lab” program geared towards high school students as a part of the “Brilliant in Boston” initiative. Both of these mobile STEM labs were founded as a way to “bring skills training to high school graduates who are not pursuing degree programs, but need additional support to complete career training as well as to teachers to arm them with the skills and support they need to empower and prepare students for innovative digital industrial jobs of the future”.

The launch of this new lab took place during a packed pep rally at Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School during early this morning. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang, Celtics center Aron Baynes, Celtics Team President Rich Gotham and the president of the GE Foundation Ann R. Klee, were all on hand to lead the launch and discuss the importance of STEM training in schools. Demos on software game development, 3D printing, and designing virtual surgical equipment, were available after the discussion for both students and members of the public to check out.

“We’re incredibly proud to team up with GE Foundation to develop such an advanced mobile laboratory that will greatly impact many middle school students throughout the Boston area,” says Gotham, “we’ve partnered with GE to make sure we’re as technologically advanced as we can be on the basketball court, and hope initiatives like this can help inspire the next generation of innovators.”

After today, the mobile STEM lab will tour through nine different middle schools throughout Massachusetts with the goal to inspire students at each stop to pursue STEM based careers.

“GE Foundation is shaping the diverse workforce of tomorrow by bringing innovative learning to STEM education today,” explains Klee, “along with our Brilliant Career Lab for high schools, the Brilliant Career Play will reach more schools and more students through both interactive STEM exercises and mentoring. We are proud to partner with the Boston Celtics as an ally in this mission.”

If you are in the Massachusetts area, make sure to be on the lookout to see if this mobile STEM lab makes it's way to your local school.