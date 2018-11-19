Nyack College, located in both Rockland County and in the Financial District, has built its reputation on their renowned Christian seminary program. But what many may not know, is that the school has also built up several different programs that may be appealing for students who are not looking to work within the church. Here are three different programs that Nyack College offers that may be right for you.

Find the right program for you at Nyack College



College of Arts and Sciences



On the more secular side of things, Nyack College also offers a pretty extensive curriculum at their College of Arts and Sciences to give their students a varied and well-rounded education. The College is divided into ten distinct different programs: Communications, Criminal Justice, Humanities (Art History, Liberal Arts and Sciences), Honors Program, Language, Literature and Writing (ESL, Modern Languages, English, and Linguistics), Mathematics, Natural Sciences (Biology, Chemistry, and Physics), Pre-medical Program, and Psychology.



While the College covers a lot of ground with the concentrations they provide, the small student to teacher ratio size per classroom may be attractive to many students. With an average class size of 13 students for every teacher, these classes are the perfect nurturing environment for those who may feel lost in large lecture halls.

School of Music



While the school may be more well known for its Christian seminary program, Nyack College School of Music offers the perfect conservatory experience for any student who is looking into making music a part of their career. With concentrations ranging from Classical, Contemporary, Gospel, Jazz, Opera, and even Broadway — Nyack College provides the resources for students to gain a performance background and the connections needed to jump into a career in music. While working towards earning your degree, students will be given the opportunities to participate in an off-Broadway production, to enjoy international travel, to make interstate tours, and perform in Interboro concerts in the great City of New York.



School of Business



The School of Business at Nyack College provides the building blocks for their students to jump into the worlds of business and finance. Steeped in five core values: Social Relevance, Academic Excellence, Global Engagement, Intentional Diversity, and Personal Transformation — the School of Business provides a competitive learning environment that can help create the entrepreneurial spirit in all who enroll in the program. The school offers five different degrees in the field A.S. in Business Administration, B.S. in Business Administration, B.A. in Accounting, Organizational Management (OM - degree completion program), and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership.



For more information on Nyack College, head over to nyack.edu.