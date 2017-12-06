Give the gift of education this holiday season

Now is the time of year that most people are freaking out and scrambling to find the perfect gifts for the holiday season. Sure, you could give some expensive gadget that will just be outdated by next season. But what about giving the gift of learning a skill that they can use forever?

The innovative tutoring company Gooroo is changing how people connect with educators to get help on learning a wide variety of topics. With subjects ranging from SAT prep for high school students to learning a brand new language, the company has a massive staff of around 2,000 tutors (mainly in New York, New Jersey, and Boston) who have all been selected through a rigorous verification process to help you learn. In order to be selected, each tutor must not only have exceptional teaching methods and experience, they will have had to score within the top 2% of their respective test subjects. So no matter what, you know that you will be learning from the best.

The company allows you to search for a tutor in your specific field of interest on their site (or app) and lets you compare different rates while providing background information on each tutor. Once you have found the right person for the job, you can schedule lessons either face to face at home, in public spaces, or (in some cases) anywhere you choose through skype.

Gooroo founder and CEO Scott Lee believes that no one is ever really done learning and that is the ultimate reason why he started this company. After immigrating to the United States from Korea at the age of 15, Lee relied on the help and support of educators in order to get ahead. Now, you could say he is returning the favor.

“We believe in lifelong learning,” says Lee, “Our vision has always been sharing our talents and gaining a few more. We are not just limiting ourselves to tutoring. We wanted to be a platform that can be a one-stop shop for global learning.”

Since it was founded two years ago, the company has grown at an extremely rapid pace and is now the official tutoring vendor of the New York Department of Education (DOE). The DOE was so impressed with Gooroo’s teaching platform that they even adopted some of their methods into their curriculum.

Lee is also happy to announce that Gooroo will now be providing tutoring services to senior citizens. Other than the more typical subjects, this program will be helping seniors to learn how to navigate social media and other skills that will help them become a little more tech savvy in their golden years.

So if you are having a hard time finding gifts this holiday season, consider checking out Gooroo’s bundle packages. Just think about how much your friends and family would appreciate getting on track to mastering a subject in school, learning an instrument, or becoming fluent in a new language!

Afterall, those stocking-stuffers will be long forgotten this time next year. But giving the gift of learning a new skill will last a lifetime.

Find a tutor and learn more about pricing over at gooroo.com.