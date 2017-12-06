Glassdoor lists the top places to work in 2018

Employment-centric startup Glassdoor just released their list of the top 100 Best Places to Work in 2018. Some of the usual suspects were included, but there are some companies that made the top spots that may surprise you. Including a certain drool worthy fast-food burger chain.
The list honors companies that have 1,000 or more employees and those selected were chosen by using Glassdoor’s award proprietary algorithm as well as each employer's “quantity, quality and consistency” of employee reviews between the period of November 1st, 2016 and October 22nd, 2017.
