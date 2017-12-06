Home
 
Glassdoor lists the top places to work in 2018

The top 10 may surprise you!
By
Pat King
 Published : December 06, 2017
Glassdoor lists the top places to work in 2018 VIEW GALLERY 10 Photos
  • Ultimate Software
    10. Ultimate Software

    Ultimate Software

    Company Rating: 4.5

    Employee Testimonial:

    “The culture and the values are truly the foundation of this place. The culture of caring for People First comes from our CEO and it is felt and shared by almost everyone. Everyone is welcome, women are empowered, minorities are empowered. Hard work is recognized and pays off.” — Ultimate Software Specialty Support Specialist (Weston, FL)

    Photo Credit: iStock

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
    9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

    St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

    Company Rating: 4.5

    Employee Testimonial:

    “The people here are fantastic and welcoming! It feels more like a family career than just a job. The researchers and facilities are top notch, and everything is collaborative.” — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Associate Scientist (Memphis, TN)

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • World Wide Technology
    8. World Wide Technology

    World Wide Technology

    Company Rating: 4.5

    Employee Testimonial:

    “I can't imagine many other companies are encouraging their employees to cross train with other departments, holding future leader classes, or investing in their employees as much as WWT does. The executive team is readily available to anyone who reaches out. They are very level-headed and down-to-earth people who put the company before themselves.” — World Wide Technology Business Development Analyst (Maryland Heights, MO)

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • HubSpot
    7. HubSpot

    HubSpot

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “There's a culture here where, no matter your role, if you have something to say, your voice will be heard. The people working here are consistently whip-smart, super hard working and generally fun to be around. Come for the free candy wall, stay for a great career.” — HubSpot Customer Success Manager (Cambridge, MA)

    Photo Credit: iStock. 

  • Lululemon
    6. Lululemon

    lululemon

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “Awesome team members. Ongoing personal and professional development. Ability to learn, grow, and develop - truly feels like you have ownership over the business and are able to contribute to the success of the store.” — lululemon Assistant Manager (Lynnfield, MA)

     

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • Google
    5. Google

    Google

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “Extremely intelligent and competent coworkers, exciting products, great management, amazing perks (insurance options, food, discounts on almost everything), opportunity to travel.” — Google Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • In-N-Out Burger
    4. In-N-Out Burger

    In-N-Out Burger

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “Extremely flexible with scheduling, you work with similar personalities so everyone tends to get along, you move up quickly, you genuinely feel appreciated 9 times out 10, free meal every day that you work, great pay and excellent benefits for a rewarding job!” — In-N-Out Burger Level IV Employee (Los Angeles, CA)

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • Boston Consulting Group
    3. Boston Consulting Group

    Boston Consulting Group

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “Highly prestigious, unlimited growth potential, top-notch training, peers are the smartest/most creative in the world, free food and drinks all the time.” — Boston Consulting Group Finance/Accounting Employee (Boston, MA)

    Photo credit: iStock 

  • Bain & Company
    2. Bain & Company

    Bain & Company

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “The people are the number one reason I love working at Bain & Company. Everyday I enjoy the company I am in and continue to feel inspired and challenged!” — Bain & Company Marketing Coordinator (Boston, MA)

     

    Photo credit: iStock. 

  • Facebook
    1. Facebook

    Facebook

    Company Rating: 4.6

    Employee Testimonial:

    “It's great working here, there's nowhere else I'd rather be. You are working with very smart people who are energized and believe in the work they are doing. You will be rewarded for doing well, and for the company doing well. You are empowered and encouraged to wield influence and ship products that can literally affect billions of people, no matter what level you are at.” — Facebook Data Scientist (Menlo Park, CA)

     

    Be sure to check out the entire list over at Glassdoor.

    Photo credit: iStock. 

Employment-centric startup Glassdoor just released their list of the top 100 Best Places to Work in 2018. Some of the usual suspects were included, but there are some companies that made the top spots that may surprise you. Including a certain drool worthy fast-food burger chain.

The list honors companies that have 1,000 or more employees and those selected were chosen by using Glassdoor’s award proprietary algorithm as well as each employer's “quantity, quality and consistency” of employee reviews between the period of November 1st,  2016 and October 22nd, 2017.

Scroll through to see who made Glassdoor’s top 10 ...

 

