Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Career & Education

Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018

Here's a hint: not all of them require you to move to Silicon Valley.
By
Pat King
 Published : January 24, 2018 | Updated : January 24, 2018
Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018
Maybe it's time to shake things up with a new job in the new year?

Early this morning, Glassdoor released their list of the top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018. The list was determined by weighing together the three following factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings for each position.

The jobs at that top of this year’s list are spread across multiple industries and according to Glassdoor’s Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, this large amount of diversity on the list should give hope to those who are still looking to find their right career path.

"A key trend we see for these Best Jobs is that many of these roles are also ones that can be found in almost every industry — from data scientists to HR managers to executive assistants,” explains Chamberlain, “this is encouraging for people with these skills, as there is a wide range of career opportunities to consider.”

You can check out the top 20 below along with each position's average job score, job satisfaction rating, number of job openings, median salary and a link to the best places to find these positions. 

RelatedArticles
Glassdoor lists the top places to work in 2018 12/06/17

 

1. Data Scientist

  • Job Score: 4.8

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

  • Number of Job Openings: 4,524

  • Median Base Salary: $110,000

  • View Jobs

 

2. Devops Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.6

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

  • Number of Job Openings: 3,369

  • Median Base Salary: $105,000

  • View Jobs

 

3. Marketing Manager

  • Job Score: 4.6

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

  • Number of Job Openings: 6,439

  • Median Base Salary: $85,000

 

4. Occupational Therapist

  • Job Score: 4.5

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

  • Number of Job Openings: 11,903

  • Median Base Salary: $74,000

  • View Jobs

 

5. HR Manager

  • Job Score: 4.5

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

  • Number of Job Openings: 4,458

  • Median Base Salary: $85,000

  • View Jobs

 

6. Electrical Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.5

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

  • Number of Job Openings: 5,839

  • Median Base Salary: $76,000

  • View Jobs

 

7. Strategy Manager

  • Job Score: 4.5

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,195

  • Median Base Salary: $135,000

  • View Jobs

 

8. Mobile Developer

  • Job Score: 4.5

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,809

  • Median Base Salary: $90,000

  • View Jobs

 

9. Product Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

  • Number of Job Openings: 7,531

  • Median Base Salary: $113,000

  • View Jobs

 

10. Manufacturing Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

  • Number of Job Openings: 4,241

  • Median Base Salary: $72,000

  • View Jobs

 

11. Compliance Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,222

  • Median Base Salary: $96,000

  • View Jobs

 

12. Finance Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

  • Number of Job Openings: 2,998

  • Median Base Salary: $116,000

  • View Jobs

 

13. Risk Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,209

  • Median Base Salary: $97,000

  • View Jobs

 

14. Business Development Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

  • Number of Job Openings: 4,060

  • Median Base Salary: $75,000

  • View Jobs

 

15. Front End Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,122

  • Median Base Salary: $100,000

  • View Jobs

 

16. Site Reliability Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,064

  • Median Base Salary: $120,000

  • View Jobs

 

17. Mechanical Engineer

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

  • Number of Job Openings: 5,079

  • Median Base Salary: $75,000

  • View Jobs

 

18. Analytics Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

  • Number of Job Openings: 1,381

  • Median Base Salary: $115,000

  • View Jobs

 

19. Tax Manager

  • Job Score: 4.4

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

  • Number of Job Openings: 3,309

  • Median Base Salary: $110,000

  • View Jobs

 

20. Creative Manager

  • Job Score: 4.3

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

  • Number of Job Openings: 824

  • Median Base Salary: $110,000

  • View Jobs

 

You can check out the rest of list over at Glassdoor.com.

 
Tags:glassdoorbest jobs in the U.S.top jobsbest jobs
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending