Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018

Early this morning, Glassdoor released their list of the top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018. The list was determined by weighing together the three following factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings for each position.
The jobs at that top of this year’s list are spread across multiple industries and according to Glassdoor’s Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, this large amount of diversity on the list should give hope to those who are still looking to find their right career path.
"A key trend we see for these Best Jobs is that many of these roles are also ones that can be found in almost every industry — from data scientists to HR managers to executive assistants,” explains Chamberlain, “this is encouraging for people with these skills, as there is a wide range of career opportunities to consider.”
You can check out the top 20 below along with each position's average job score, job satisfaction rating, number of job openings, median salary and a link to the best places to find these positions.
-
Job Score: 4.8
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
-
Number of Job Openings: 4,524
-
Median Base Salary: $110,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.6
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
-
Number of Job Openings: 3,369
-
Median Base Salary: $105,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.6
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
-
Number of Job Openings: 6,439
-
Median Base Salary: $85,000
-
Job Score: 4.5
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
-
Number of Job Openings: 11,903
-
Median Base Salary: $74,000
-
5. HR Manager
-
Job Score: 4.5
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
-
Number of Job Openings: 4,458
-
Median Base Salary: $85,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.5
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
-
Number of Job Openings: 5,839
-
Median Base Salary: $76,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.5
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,195
-
Median Base Salary: $135,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.5
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,809
-
Median Base Salary: $90,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
-
Number of Job Openings: 7,531
-
Median Base Salary: $113,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
-
Number of Job Openings: 4,241
-
Median Base Salary: $72,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,222
-
Median Base Salary: $96,000
-
12. Finance Manager
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
-
Number of Job Openings: 2,998
-
Median Base Salary: $116,000
-
13. Risk Manager
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,209
-
Median Base Salary: $97,000
-
14. Business Development Manager
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
-
Number of Job Openings: 4,060
-
Median Base Salary: $75,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,122
-
Median Base Salary: $100,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,064
-
Median Base Salary: $120,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
-
Number of Job Openings: 5,079
-
Median Base Salary: $75,000
-
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
-
Number of Job Openings: 1,381
-
Median Base Salary: $115,000
-
19. Tax Manager
-
Job Score: 4.4
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
-
Number of Job Openings: 3,309
-
Median Base Salary: $110,000
-
20. Creative Manager
-
Job Score: 4.3
-
Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
-
Number of Job Openings: 824
-
Median Base Salary: $110,000
-
You can check out the rest of list over at Glassdoor.com.