Glassdoor’s top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018

Here's a hint: not all of them require you to move to Silicon Valley.

Maybe it's time to shake things up with a new job in the new year?

Early this morning, Glassdoor released their list of the top 50 jobs in the U.S. for 2018. The list was determined by weighing together the three following factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings for each position.

The jobs at that top of this year’s list are spread across multiple industries and according to Glassdoor’s Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, this large amount of diversity on the list should give hope to those who are still looking to find their right career path.

"A key trend we see for these Best Jobs is that many of these roles are also ones that can be found in almost every industry — from data scientists to HR managers to executive assistants,” explains Chamberlain, “this is encouraging for people with these skills, as there is a wide range of career opportunities to consider.”

You can check out the top 20 below along with each position's average job score, job satisfaction rating, number of job openings, median salary and a link to the best places to find these positions.

1. Data Scientist

Job Score: 4.8

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 4,524

Median Base Salary: $110,000

View Jobs

2. Devops Engineer

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 3,369

Median Base Salary: $105,000

View Jobs

3. Marketing Manager

Job Score: 4.6

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 6,439

Median Base Salary: $85,000

4. Occupational Therapist

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 11,903

Median Base Salary: $74,000

View Jobs

5. HR Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,458

Median Base Salary: $85,000

View Jobs

6. Electrical Engineer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,839

Median Base Salary: $76,000

View Jobs

7. Strategy Manager

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,195

Median Base Salary: $135,000

View Jobs

8. Mobile Developer

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,809

Median Base Salary: $90,000

View Jobs

9. Product Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 7,531

Median Base Salary: $113,000

View Jobs

10. Manufacturing Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0

Number of Job Openings: 4,241

Median Base Salary: $72,000

View Jobs

11. Compliance Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 1,222

Median Base Salary: $96,000

View Jobs

12. Finance Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 2,998

Median Base Salary: $116,000

View Jobs

13. Risk Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,209

Median Base Salary: $97,000

View Jobs

14. Business Development Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,060

Median Base Salary: $75,000

View Jobs

15. Front End Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2

Number of Job Openings: 1,122

Median Base Salary: $100,000

View Jobs

16. Site Reliability Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 1,064

Median Base Salary: $120,000

View Jobs

17. Mechanical Engineer

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 5,079

Median Base Salary: $75,000

View Jobs

18. Analytics Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 1,381

Median Base Salary: $115,000

View Jobs

19. Tax Manager

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 3,309

Median Base Salary: $110,000

View Jobs

20. Creative Manager

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 824

Median Base Salary: $110,000

View Jobs

You can check out the rest of list over at Glassdoor.com.