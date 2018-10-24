Many charter schools are now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year for students of all ages. As this frenzy to get your child accepted into the perfect charter school begins to heat up, it can be easy to lose sight of some of the simple things that could help your child thrive academically. One of these aspects is making sure that your child is enrolled in a program that offers the perfect low student to teacher ratio in each classroom.

Why low student to teacher ratio classrooms matter in charter schools

Photo Credit: iStock

According to a study performed by the Public School Review, they were able to find that students in grades from kindergarten to third grade had the greatest amount of academic achievement in classes that have a ratio of no more than 18 students per teacher. This study also found that these students go on to perform much better the longer they are exposed to this kind of classroom environment. This kind of data only supports the benefits of keeping a low student to teacher ratio in classrooms and with how important this time is for a student’s overall development, it should make this a large priority for parents looking to enroll their children in charter schools.

Brown University also found that children rarely seem to vary from their learning habits and understanding of their responsibilities after the age of nine. This means that they are firmly rooted and dead set on their ways of approaching tasks and school work by the third grade. As the old saying goes, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But by building on the habits they have learned from an early age in smaller classrooms, they will only continue to thrive.

So by having more direct time with teachers, students in low student to teachers ratio classrooms will be able to understand what is expected of them and their bad habits will be able to be spotted by their teachers and corrected in more constructive ways. Plus, this kind of environment will give your child a chance to shine and build stronger connections with a smaller group of children.

While parents are looking ahead to applying to charter schools for the 2019-2020 school year, finding charter schools in Philadelphia with low student to teacher ratios should be on the top of your list. Why certain schools may have specific focuses and concentrations outlined in their curriculums, having smaller class sizes to help with your child’s overall focus and concentration.