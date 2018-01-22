NYC Catholic Schools announce 2017-18 open house dates

These "Touring Tuesday" events hosted by the Archdiocese will start on January 30th at schools all around the city.

Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York has just announced open house dates for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. Children and parents will now be able to make appointments to learn more about schools close by before applying.

These “Touring Tuesday” open houses will be taking place at 132 participating elementary schools within the Archdiocese of New York. The events will take place on January 30th, February 13th, March 13th, with the final event on April 24th.

Each event will run from 9:00 am until 11:00 am but you may sign up for a private tour by appointment if you cannot make that window. We know, we know… everyone is busy!

The purpose of these events is to show how starting children out with a Catholic education will do wonders at an early age. Sometimes, this kind of strict discipline can go a long way.

“Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York offer a unique combination of academic and spiritual development that helps children of all backgrounds get the best start in life. More than 99 percent of our high school seniors graduate and 99 percent of those graduates go on to post-secondary education, making a Catholic education one of best investments a parent can make in their children’s future," said Dr. Timothy J. McNiff, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of New York. Dr. McNiff added, “Our students learn in an environment where respect, courtesy, and service to others are always part of the curriculum – and they are outperforming New York State and New York City public school students in both Math and English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency standards.”

You will need to make a reservation in order to attend one of these “Touring Tuesday” events, so make sure you sign up here.