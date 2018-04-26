Hate your job? This company will hire you to take pics of dogs

Last month we filled you in on a life-changing secret: you can actually get paid to travel and take pictures. Now, we’re bringing you some even better (and cuter) news. If you love dogs and you’re looking for the ultimate dream job or side hustle, listen up.

The Points Guy, a travel resource and website, is hiring a social media intern to work for The Points Pups, the site’s Insta-famous French bulldogs named Miles, Hootie and Swisher. This is not a drill.

All the deets about this dog lover's side hustle/ dream job

Responsibilities

You’ll be based out of the Flatiron District NYC office, taking photos of these dogs and running The Points Pups Instagram. You'll also be writing pet travel content. As The Points Guy ad for the position states, "you’ll be tasked with helping us research first-hand what it’s like to travel with pets in today’s day and age." ("Us" refers to Miles, Hootie and Swisher, by the way — so they’ll be your dog "bosses.")

"Pet travel is gaining so much momentum and we really want to bring awareness to how to do it right," a company spokesperson told Teen Vogue. "We’re so excited for the social media intern to not only bond with our adorable office mascots and create amazing social media content, but to help our editorial team build out a pet travel report that will dive deep into requirements and improvements needed in this growing travel space."

Qualifications

The qualifications for this dream job (or stellar side hustle) opportunity are as follows: You must be at least 18 and able to legally work in the U.S. You should be social media savvy and have great photography skills. Veterinary education, the site states, is a bonus. Oh, and you should love dogs and must be human (duh).

Pay

The Points Pups summer intern will get paid $20 per hour. Interns can work between 25 to 40 hours per week.

How to apply

To apply to this side hustle from Heaven, email your resume, along with a short video describing why you’re a perfect fit, to thepointspups@thepointsguy.com. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, May 15, and they'll be announcing their lucky pick before Memorial Day Weekend.

Who's ready for this?