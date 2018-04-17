Why Boston is the Higher Ed Capital of the U.S.?

If you’re a prospective student, you may be wondering why you should consider moving to Boston for school unless you get into Harvard. It’s a great school! But not all 152,000 college students in the city go to there. So what is it that makes Boston such a City on a Hill for higher education?

Getting around

Both Boston proper and nearby Cambridge are in the top 10 for cities in the U.S. with the highest rates of pedestrian commuting. Walks to class among all the old buildings are gorgeous — they’re also a great way to save fossil fuels and get some exercise. Boston’s streets are not on a grid system, so you’ll love recreational walking if you find adventure in getting lost! If you prefer to get around by bike, you can hop on a Hubway. Of course, there’s always the T, Boston’s subway system—just remember that the T stops running around 1am, so be sure to check your line’s schedule before a late night out with the squad.

Wide open spaces

Though Boston is a densely packed city, there are plenty of spots to get out in the sun and forget about coursework. Boston Common — the first green space most out-of-towners hear about — is part of the Emerald Necklace, a 1,100-acre network of parks, parkways, and waterways that also includes Franklin Park and the Arnold Arboretum. Harvard Yard, aside from being that place where you “pahk the cah,” is a gorgeous spot to lie around under the shade of a tree. Lots of people go running along the Charles River Esplanade, and there are trails near the city where you can hike with your school chums.

Sports

They don’t call it “Titletown” and “City of Champions” for nothing — its sports teams dominate. Prospective students who want to catch a game will not be disappointed — the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution all call Boston home.

Snow

Some consider it the bane of their existence — many others have been waiting all their lives to see it. Either way, snow is a guarantee for a winter in Boston, and it’s pretty as heck. For the fitness-obsessed, you can think of the shoveling and trudging through you’ll have to do as another free exercise opportunity!

Tons of schools

Boston has a vast array of choices when it comes to schools, with 35 colleges, universities, and community colleges — plenty of variety for the high school graduate who wants to take advantage of all the city has to offer.

There’s no reason for prospective students to think of Boston as an exclusive city for the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Barack Obama. It’s the Higher Ed Capital of the U.S. because its infrastructure, greenery, sports, climate, and variety of options make it an ideal place to study while having fun and staying healthy.