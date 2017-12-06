These factors keep millions of women from obtaining a bachelor’s degree

A bachelor’s degree can give many workers an edge when it comes to job hunting and their salary, so why don’t millions of women — 76 million to be exact — have one? (iStock)

A bachelor’s degree can give many workers an edge when it comes to job hunting and their salary, so why don’t millions of women — 76 million to be exact — have one?

Because of numerous life factors, a new study from The American Women’s College at Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, found. The study, which was conducted by Research Now, surveyed 2,000 women between the ages of 25 and 44.

While more than half of respondents said they attempted but never finished a degree, a staggering 82 percent said they didn’t complete their education because they put other priorities such as family, work and finances first. Fifty-seven percent said financial obstacles halted their studies, while 54 percent cited family commitments.

Additionally, a majority of the women surveyed said their schools did not offer the type of flexibility they needed to continue their studies, which included available online learning, supportive faculty and access to financial assistance.

Though 66 percent said they were disappointed that they didn’t obtain their degree, most relayed that they are determined to finish their studies — and 94 percent said they’d feel better about themselves if they received their bachelor’s degree.

Ninety-six percent of women surveyed said that going back to school would give them employment opportunities, but 69 percent said they were nervous about returning to school. Fifty-eight percent found the thought overwhelming, but 70 percent said they think going back to school would show their children how important education is.

“Adult women students are not the only ones to gain from a college degree,” Dr. Carol A. Leary, president of Bay Path University, said in a statement. “Generations for decades to come will benefit. Educate the woman, and you educate her children.”

